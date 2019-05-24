Horses have 17 distinct facial expressions.

Between 2017 and 2018, 206 people were killed in bicycle accidents compared to 201 by cars, according to Statistics Netherlands. The bicycle death toll jumped from 189 the year before.

In 1349, a year after the Black Death first hit England, King Edward III issued the Ordinance of Labourers. Parliament followed with the Statute of Labour­ers in 1351. These set a maximum wage for laborers equal to the wage before the plague hit. Those who would not work for this wage were imprisoned.

"ji32k7au4a83" is a common password because it translates to English as "my password."

Mark Hamill's character in Star Wars was originally named "Luke Starkiller."