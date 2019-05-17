Qmmunity: Road Trippin’ to Texas Queer Bars

Long days, longer nights, and the open road. The Chron team has once again put together a foolproof Summer Fun issue to keep our readers entertained all season long. While there's no shortage of queer events, parties, and prides right here in Austin, Qmmunity has embraced the road trippin' theme to encourage readers to take a summer pilgrimage to our sister cities for Texas' many queer offerings. In Dallas, I shamefully/blissfully recommend Sue Ellen's – a quintessential lesbian bar located in the city's gay bar strip. The whiskey burns and the dance floor seems to fill mostly for line-dancing, but with two floors and a patio, it's a comforting reminder that some lesbian bars still stand. In Houston, of course, you have Pearl Bar – another lasting lezzie space that provides the same feels as some loved and gone L bars (like D.C.'s Phase 1 and San Francisco's Lexington Club). In 2014, the Houston Press described it as a watering hole that's "just a laid-back lesbian bar." And down the road from us, San Antonio sparkles with gay bars, but since the Q krew hasn't bar-hopped the River City strip I can't tell you which ones we recommend, but I have added it to my own summer to-do list! Now in the words of Rihanna, shut up and drive.

2 To Do

Sir Rat Grand Opening Weekend With the goal of bringing leather and fetish clothing to the mainstream, Sir Rat is opening its brick-and-mortar and they wanna celebrate with you! Join 'em Friday at 5pm for mimosas and cookies while Simone Riviera and CupCake explain and demonstrate the products, with special guest and porn star Draven Torres. Saturday, they're the best ArtErotica pregame in town (4-7pm), and close it out Sunday with Kaprese Andre (Mister Texas Leather 2019) and Douglas Perkins (Mister Austin Gear 2019) talking leather, gear, and toys galore (noon-9pm)! May 17-19, Sir Rat, 2511-A E. Sixth. www.sir-rat.com.

I’m From Driftwood: 50 State Story Tour Exhibition Nine years ago, the I'm From Driftwood crew traveled throughout the U.S. gathering LGBTQ stories, which resulted in 30 hours of audio and more than 10,000 photos and artifacts. Join the team – that recently expanded to Austin – for a showing of what they did, what they found, and how they fared on their queer cross-country road trip. Wed., May 22, 6pm. The Center for Social Innovation, 1023 Springdale Rd. www.50statestorytour.com.

Q'd Up

Guerrilla Queer Bar Getcher happy hour on at this queer bar takeover to raise cash for Out Youth. Thu., May 16, 6-10pm. The Brixton, 1412 E. Sixth.

Gay Agenda Queer AF comedy. Third Thursdays, 7:30-10pm. Fine Southern Gentlemen, 507 Calles #109.

Qalm Brooklyn's "queeret" hosts a quiet and sober evening. Thu., May 16, 7:30-9pm. Carpenter Hotel, 400 Josephine St. $10. www.queeret.com/city/austin.

Caleb De Casper Austin's dark prince celebrates his album release. Fri., May 17, 9pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. $13-15.

Masc 4 Masquerade Ball Horror, glam, and leather. Fri., May 17, 11pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Hollywood vs. Honky-Tonk Kickball It's time to play queer ball! Sat., May 18, 11:30am. 1405 Webberville Rd.

Writing Love Letters to Ourselves Do yourself a solid with guidance by allgo. Sat., May 18, 2:30-4:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1.

Unbreakable Capital City Men's Chorus sings unsung LGBTQ history. Sat., May 18, 7:30pm; Sun., May 19, 4pm. Bates Recital Hall, 2406 Robert Dedman. $20-40. www.ccmcaustin.org.

ArtErotica Lust, love, and safer sex to raise money for ASA. Sat., May 18, 8-11pm. 1023 Springdale Ste. 11-A. $50.

Die Felicia! Put the shrill back into your Saturday night. Sat., May 18, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, $6.

LGBTQ+ Spiritual Discussion Spend your afternoon connecting with yer fellow queers. Sun., May 19, 2-6:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover. Free.

Queer Quiz Show Nikki DaVaughn and Adam Maurer are gonna quiz ya. Wed., May 22, 7-9pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth. Donations suggested.

Dining Out for Life Eat out cuz local restaurants are donating to ASA! Thu., May 23. www.diningoutforlife.com.