Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Actress Marilu Henner is one of only 12 people in the world diagnosed with hyperthymesia, also known as Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory.

In 2013, the year following Barack Obama's second election win, American gun companies produced 10,844,792 firearms, 222% more than they produced in the year following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Lobster used to be an undesirable food. The invention of canning in the 1860s led to cheap canned lobster. Fresh lobster became associated with Gilded Age decadence by the early 1900s. Millionaire Diamond Jim Brady would reportedly eat six or seven lobsters at a sitting.

The British company Andvinyly will press your loved one's ashes into a custom vinyl record.