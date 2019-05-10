Alexander the Great may have been buried alive.

A tiny population of woolly mammoths endured on isolated Wrangel Island (off the coast of far-eastern Siberia) until 1650BC.

The Kind of Blue album by Miles Davis was remarkably cheap to make. Musicians earned minuscule payments and Columbia Records funded only nine hours of studio time, three reels of Scotch 190 recording tape, and a nominal fee paid to a piano tuner.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 9 out of 10 African American smokers prefer menthol cigarettes to ordinary ones, compared to just 2 of 10 white smokers and 3 of 10 Latino smokers.

Roughly 7 in 10 Americans say they believe in heaven; 58% of U.S. adults also believe in hell.