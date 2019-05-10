Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 10, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Alexander the Great may have been buried alive.

A tiny population of woolly mammoths endured on isolated Wrangel Island (off the coast of far-eastern Siberia) until 1650BC.

The Kind of Blue album by Miles Davis was remarkably cheap to make. Musicians earned minuscule payments and Columbia Records funded only nine hours of studio time, three reels of Scotch 190 recording tape, and a nominal fee paid to a piano tuner.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 9 out of 10 African American smokers prefer menthol cigarettes to ordinary ones, compared to just 2 of 10 white smokers and 3 of 10 Latino smokers.

Roughly 7 in 10 Americans say they believe in heaven; 58% of U.S. adults also believe in hell.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 3, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 26, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
(un) Documents
The Vortex
Combo Chimbita, Mamis, Prince of Queens at Barracuda
TEMP: Mystic, Scientist, Scholar, Nun
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  