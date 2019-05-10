Columns

Day Trips: Gladys Porter Zoo, Brownsville

Zoological and botanical park is more than just a zoo

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., May 10, 2019


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville turns a tropical garden into an out-of-the-ordinary animal park.

The first thing you notice upon entering the grounds is how lush the park looks. The zoo's paths wind deep into the 31 acres of woodlands.

The zoo opened in 1971 as a gift to the city from the Earl C. Sams Foundation and Sams' daughter, Gladys Porter. From the beginning, the zoo has been on the forefront of modern zoological park innovations, including award-winning naturalistic designs for exhibiting animals.


In the 1960s, Porter became a concerned conservationist, and from the start she wanted the zoo to do more than display animals. With a sizable endowment and strong local support, the zoo has been an active participant in the species survival plan of 10 threatened or endangered animals.

One of the zoo's greatest successes has been the births of several Western lowland gorillas. It was the first zoo to breed Jentink's duiker, a deerlike animal native to Liberia. Rare in the wild, the Philippine crocodiles at the zoo have produced offspring that have been released into their native habitat.


Of the 377 species of animals in the zoo, at least 47 are on the endangered species list, and nine are rare even in zoos. The zoo has also taken the lead on efforts to protect the Kemp's ridley sea turtles on Texas and Mexico beaches.

Gladys Porter Zoo is at 500 E. Ringgold St. in Brownsville, near downtown and the museum district. The zoo opens every day of the year at 9am, with extended hours in the summer.

1,449th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips:
Day Trips: "Greetings From ..." Murals
Outdoor paintings worthy of a selfie stick

Gerald E. McLeod, May 3, 2019

Day Trips: Roberto's River Road Restaurant
Day Trips: Roberto's River Road Restaurant
Baton Rouge cafe serves Cajun food on the Mississippi River

Gerald E. McLeod, April 26, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Gladys Porter Zoo, Brownsville, Earl C. Sams, endangered species, gorillas, Jentink's duiker, Philippine crocodile, Kemp ridley sea turtles

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
(un) Documents
The Vortex
Combo Chimbita, Mamis, Prince of Queens at Barracuda
TEMP: Mystic, Scientist, Scholar, Nun
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  