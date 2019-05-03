Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 3, 2019

Songwriter Bruce Hornsby's sons both made NCAA championship events in their respective sports. Keith Hornsby played basketball for LSU, and his twin brother Russell ran on the track team for the University of Oregon.

All white-sand beaches basically consist of parrotfish poop.

Brevard, North Carolina, is known for its naturalized population of white squirrels. Every Memorial Day, the town has a White Squirrel Festival.

Americans consumed almost 37 pounds of cheese per capita in 2017, but that wasn't enough to reduce the country's 1.4-billion-pound cheese surplus.

Uranus, the seventh planet from our sun, gets a lot of flak for its name, but it wasn't always called that. For nearly 70 years after it was discovered, it went by a much less unfortunate name: George.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
