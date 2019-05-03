Day Trips: "Greetings From ..." Murals

"Greetings From ..." murals in the style of old-fashioned postcards announce a town and offer great backgrounds for travelers' selfies. Pabst Blue Ribbon, in partnership with New York artist Cey Adams, has declared May 7 to be the first National Mural Day. While PBR supports outdoor art around the country, we shouldn't overlook these murals around Texas:

• Alpine boasts a mural done by Texas artist Stylle Read as part of a larger mural collage on the side of Kiowa Gallery on Holland Avenue.

• Decatur's mural is on a wall on the east side of the town square. It measures 14 feet by 32 feet and was created by local talent Rick Duwe.

• Galveston placed their mural in Saengerfest Park, a pocket park at 23rd Street and The Strand. It was done by local artist Gabriel Prusmack.

• Lampasas has a mural at 401 E. Sixth St. It is one of a number of murals in town by Vision Lampasas, a community enrichment organization.

• Pecos has two murals on either side of a building at 119 S. Cedar St. (Highway 285). The art here is on stretched canvas rather than directly on the wall.

• Marfa's mural, by artist Katy Milam, is kind of plain but gets the message across. It's on the side of Frama Coffee at 120 N. Austin St.

• San Marcos' mural proclaims the city's ZIP code, 78666, in what is called Kissing Alley. The art is on the side of Shade Rooftop Patio Bar off E. Hopkins Street, on the west side of the downtown square.

• Big Spring welcomes visitors with two murals by Renee Thomas (aka Renrobot) near the corner of Nolan and Third streets.

[image-

• The Greetings From Austin mural, on the side of Roadhouse Relics at 1720 S. First, was originally painted by artists Todd Sanders and Rory Skagen.

1,448th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog: austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.