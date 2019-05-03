Columns

Day Trips: "Greetings From ..." Murals

Outdoor paintings worthy of a selfie stick

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., May 3, 2019

"Greetings From ..." murals in the style of old-fashioned postcards announce a town and offer great backgrounds for travelers' selfies. Pabst Blue Ribbon, in partnership with New York artist Cey Adams, has declared May 7 to be the first National Mural Day. While PBR supports outdoor art around the country, we shouldn't overlook these murals around Texas:


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Alpine boasts a mural done by Texas artist Stylle Read as part of a larger mural collage on the side of Kiowa Gallery on Holland Avenue.

Decatur's mural is on a wall on the east side of the town square. It measures 14 feet by 32 feet and was created by local talent Rick Duwe.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Galveston placed their mural in Saengerfest Park, a pocket park at 23rd Street and The Strand. It was done by local artist Gabriel Prusmack.

Lampasas has a mural at 401 E. Sixth St. It is one of a number of murals in town by Vision Lampasas, a community enrichment organization.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

• Pecos has two murals on either side of a building at 119 S. Cedar St. (Highway 285). The art here is on stretched canvas rather than directly on the wall.

Marfa's mural, by artist Katy Milam, is kind of plain but gets the message across. It's on the side of Frama Coffee at 120 N. Austin St.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

San Marcos' mural proclaims the city's ZIP code, 78666, in what is called Kissing Alley. The art is on the side of Shade Rooftop Patio Bar off E. Hopkins Street, on the west side of the downtown square.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Big Spring welcomes visitors with two murals by Renee Thomas (aka Renrobot) near the corner of Nolan and Third streets.

[image-

The Greetings From Austin mural, on the side of Roadhouse Relics at 1720 S. First, was originally painted by artists Todd Sanders and Rory Skagen.

1,448th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog: austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

A version of this article appeared in print on May 3, 2019 with the headline: Day Trips: “Greetings From ...” Murals
More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
The Infinites (album release), Deep Time, Blank Hellscape, Nevil
Hotel Vegas
Future Traditions Festival: Concert at Museum of Human Achievement
¡Estar Guars!
at Ground Floor Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  