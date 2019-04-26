Qmmunity: SCOTUS to Decide if Title VII Extends to LGBTQ

This fall, queer eyes will look to SCOTUS. On Monday, April 22, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted for their next docket three cases pertaining to LGBTQ protections under federal law – specifically whether "sex" under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act extends to sexual orientation and gender identity. (Title VII forbids workplace discrimination based on sex.) SCOTUS will consider Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, consolidated with Altitude Express Inc. v. Zarda – two separate cases pertaining to two men who allege they were fired for being gay. A trans woman who believes she was fired from her funeral home position for being trans is the center of the third lawsuit, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC. The debate over whether or not "sex" pertains to queers has been ongoing. Previously, I would've been excited to see this in the hands of the high court. Today, I'm nearly hopeless the justices will rule to protect LGBTQ employees from homo- and transphobic workplace discrimination, especially with (swing vote) Kennedy out and Kavanaugh – who's been supported by the very anti-LGBTQ group Family Research Council – in. But LGBTQ advocate JoLynn Markison, of law firm Dorsey & Whitney, suggests Chief Justice Roberts might be a swing, noting that he rejected "conservative dissenters in Pavan v. Smith," when SCOTUS ruled "married same-sex couples are entitled to be listed" on their kids' birth certificates just like married hetero couples. If SCOTUS were to rule in our favor, it would be a big win for Texas queers, since we certainly aren't protected by state law. Guess we'll wait and see.

Thrift Store Fashion Show A sober space and Queerbomb fundraiser featuring thrift store finds and hawt lewks curated by some v. talented queers, including stylings by Project Runway's Daniel Esquivel, plus Keith Womak, DavidLee Atkinson, Willow Katz, and Steven Hyden. Topaz emcees! Sat., April 27, 7pm. Treasure City Thrift, 2142 E. Seventh. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Carina Magyar’s Album Launch Party Celebrate Issues – the always-hilarious Magyar's first stand-up album – with a bunch of Austin's funniest queers and comic allies, including Ky Krebs, Chris Cubas, Roxy Castillo, and more. Seats are limited, so grab a ticket or live on the edge! (Bonus: Tickets include a free download of the album so you can take Magyar's comedy with you.) Tue., April 30, 8pm. Swap Loft Patio, 1631 Barton Springs Rd. $15. www.carinamagyar.com.

