Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 26, 2019

Flowers from the sweet acacia (or huisache) tree were collected to manufacture a French perfume called Cassie in the 19th century.

Harry S. Truman popularized the term "snollygoster," which describes an unprincipled politician who "will go to any lengths to win public office."

Jeremy Bentham is considered the founder of modern utilitarianism. After his 1832 death, he wanted his body to be donated to science and his mummified head brought to meetings of the College Council at University College London. The meeting minutes listed Bentham as "present, not voting."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
