Qmmunity: A Well-Deserved Celebration for Cheer Up Charlies

Six years ago, my girlfriend and I walked into a crowded bar on the Eastside in search of queers. What we found was a dance party, sweaty bodies, a tiny one-room venue. I soon learned Cheer Up Charlies was a gathering space for all kinds of queers looking to start something – a DJ career, a friend group, a queer storytelling show. When the space was sold in December 2013 and the bar moved to Red River, I, like others, worried the larger space would change the vibe. It hasn't. Cheer Ups – largely thanks to owners Tamara Hoover and Maggie Lea and the bar staff – has continued to put in the work to keep CUC a safe, thriving place for everyone under the Q-brella to build qmmunity. Over the years, CUC has hosted everything from Butch Queen to Austin Black Pride, Queer Up Charlies to Greetings From Queer Mountain, and supported Texas' immigrant communities. So on Friday (April 19, 10pm, free), when CUC commemorates its ninth anniversary – with a queer-tastic bash featuring DJs GirlFriend, p1nkstar, Big Daddy B, and Belladonna – join them in celebrating the bar for all it's given to Austin's queer scene.

Good Friday Mini Ball Austin Black Pride joins forces with Shelly Shel Events, the Plastik Collective, and Mister Tells Tales for one helluva ball and everyone's invited to partake in the festivities. Vogue, Sex Sirens, Runway, and Shake That Ass are the categories – where will you strut your stuff? Fri., April 19, 10pm-2am. Scratchouse, 617 E. Seventh. $10. www.austinblackpride.org.

Greetings From Queer Mountain: Sixth Anniversary A very happy anniversary to our fave storyteller QTs! Co-creator Micheal Foulk is coming home to join partner in crime Ralphie Hardesty in celebrating with readings from some of their favorite performers from the past six years. Wed., April 24, 9-10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.greetingsfromqueermountain.com.

Navigating Sexual Health Services A convo on access and free testing for National Transgender HIV Testing Day. Thu., April 18, 6:30-9pm. The Q, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. Free. www.theqaustin.org.

Princess, Hey Jellie, & Caleb De Casper Performance art duo Princess, aka Alexis Gideon and Michael O'Neill. Thu., April 18, 9pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. $10.

Vox Primavera Daddie Dearest, Mouthfeel, and more turn up the music to raise money for Queerbomb! Thu., April 18, 9pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Donations accepted.

HavenCon 5 Austin's one and only queer geek and gaymer convention returns with drag, cosplay, furries, sci-fi, and guests. Fri.-Sun., April 19-21. DoubleTree Hotel, 6505 N. I-35. $15-55. www.havencontx.org.

Sirius Pup Aussie Austin Invasion Learn some new tricks at this conference for pups, handlers, mistresses, masters, and the greater kink community. Fri.-Sat., April 19-20. See online for details.

The Great Show A cheeky cabaret showcasing some dashing performers. Fri., April 19, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $15-100.

Drip Drop 5 It's the 4/20 edition of Pink Elephant Radio's LGBTQ hip-hop dance party. Fri., April 19, 10pm. Scratchouse, 617 E. Seventh. $10.

Skiveez Nights For undies enthusiasts! Sat., April 20, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Die Felicia! These scream queens are getting into the 4/20 theme. Sat., April 20, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

Homo Arigato: My Own Private Idaho Catch Gus Van Sant's landmark film about two street hustlers. Tue., April 23, 7:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $11.25. www.austinfilm.org.

Cut Up! Unbridled queerness on a Tuesday with Y2K, Ansem, ADiEAN, p1nkstar and more. Tuesdays, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River $5.