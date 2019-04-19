Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich., stands for "Big Old Building" – a multilevel building that was turned into restaurants and bars. When in Grand Rapids, you might hear people saying, "Wanna go to the Bob tonight?"

In England of the late 19th century, nannies and cooks, though servants, gained the honorific title "Mrs." whether married or not.

"Placebo" means "I will please" in Latin; "nocebo" means "I will harm."

Lyndon B. Johnson was once an auto mechanic.

Standard goldfish will grow to size of their container. In a small container, they are more likely to die quickly, because their organs will grow too big for their size. But if put in a 40-gallon tank, they will grow to about a foot long and live about eight years. Some have lived for decades.