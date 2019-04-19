Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 19, 2019

B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich., stands for "Big Old Building" – a multilevel building that was turned into restaurants and bars. When in Grand Rapids, you might hear people saying, "Wanna go to the Bob tonight?"

In England of the late 19th century, nannies and cooks, though servants, gained the honorific title "Mrs." whether married or not.

"Placebo" means "I will please" in Latin; "nocebo" means "I will harm."

Lyndon B. Johnson was once an auto mechanic.

Standard goldfish will grow to size of their container. In a small container, they are more likely to die quickly, because their organs will grow too big for their size. But if put in a 40-gallon tank, they will grow to about a foot long and live about eight years. Some have lived for decades.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
