Qmmunity: Interns, Writers Wanted

Interns wanted! That's right – if you've ever read this and thought, "Damn, I wish I could write for Qmmunity – covering queer events and rad movers and shakers!" well then, this is your chance! I'm looking for an intern to write weekly-ish online content and help wrangle event listings (like the ones you see below and at austinchronicle.com/qmmunity). The downside? It's unpaid (I know, I hate it too ... school credit is available). But there are perks including tickets to events, an opportunity to be in the Austin Pride Parade, a connection to other Chron editors, and a chance to grow as a reporter in Austin's awesome qmmunity. If you're 18 or older, in or out of school, interested in expanding your portfolio and learning the inner workings of the city's queer scenes, then you should apply! Send a cover letter – with your background, interests, and why you'd like to intern for the Chron's Qmmunity section – along with three writing samples and a résumé to internships@austinchronicle.com, attn: Kimberley Jones, subject: SUMMER QMMUNITY INTERNSHIP. Applications for summer 2019 will be accepted through Friday, April 19. Do it, QTs!

2 To Do

Double Scorpio With Por Detroit It'll be "dance floor heaven," so they say, thanks to the beautiful entwining of Double Scorpio and Mexico City's infamous underground rave with DJs Kodemul and Perfect Lovers. Plus a sexy opener from Dylan Reece and Mouthfeel. Double Scorpio shop on-site and open bar too, boo. Sat., April 13, 10pm. Location given at ticket sale. $20-25. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4198865.

The Switch vs. the Parakeets Nothing says spring like queer baseball, beer, and hot dogs – grilled by the one and only Lex Keaton which is guaranteed to make 'em taste that much better. So grab a cold one and get yer cheerleader pants on for the Austin Switch, as our queer sandlot team goes to bat against the Austin Parakeets. Support on with #theaustinswitch. Sun., April 14, 1:30pm. Govalle Park, 5200 Bolm. @theaustinswitch.

Q'd Up

HackOut 2019 You're invited to the world's only LGBTQ startup weekend. Thu.-Sun., April 11-14. Robert B. Rowling Hall, 300 W. MLK, UT campus. $25. www.swhackout.org.

Samiya Bashir Discusses queer poetics and blackbody theory. Thu., April 11, 6:30-8:30pm. Gordon-White Bldg., 210 W. 24th, UT campus. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/lgbtq.

Big Freedia She's here. Drop everything to drop it low. Fri., April 12, 8pm. Mohawk, 912 Red River. $22-28.

Queer Music & Dance Party Carry Illinois, Pelvis Wrestley, Bleached Roses, and TC Superstar! Fri., April 12, 9pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5.

L&B Ladies’ Night It's a gal pal party with DJ Eye Q. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Poo Poo Platter: Rihanna Drag Drag Race's Stacy Layne Matthews joins the OutHaus ode. Fri., April 12, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10-15.

La Mujer: A Celebration of Womxn Artisans, authors, musicians, plus hands-on activities! Sat., April 13, 3-8pm. Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St. www.maccaustin.org.

Youth Prom Queer teens get their Rainbow Unicorn Pride on. Sat., April 13, 6-10pm. St. Andrew's Episcopal, 5901 Southwest Pkwy. Free. www.outyouth.org.

Where My Girls At? DJs GirlFriend and Breezah play your fave girl groups of yesteryear. Sat., April 13, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Selena Drag Brunch! Kelly Kline joins forces with The Q for a bidi-bidi-drag brunch. Sun., April 14, noon-3pm. Micheladas Cafe y Cantina, 333 E. Second.

TGQ Social For everyone under the trans umbrella. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd.

Boiz in Film Mad Max Morrison hosts the Hollywood Tribute. 18 and up to play. Tue., April 16, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

aGLIFF Presents: Halston Catch the Texas premiere and Skype Q&A with director Frédéric Tcheng. Wed., April 17, 7:30-9:30pm. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12. www.agliff.org.