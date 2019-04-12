Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 12, 2019

Texas law says an owner or manager of a barbershop or specialty shop may not permit a person to sleep in a room used as part of the shop.

Nevada's state legislature has a slight female majority.

Thinking of calling someone in Scotland a "bam," "bampot," or "bamstick"? Those words were recently defined by the Oxford Dictionary as "someone who is foolish, annoying, obnoxious, belligerent, or disruptive."

Between the time Pluto was discovered and today, less than one Pluto year has passed. Pluto was discovered in 1930, and a year there lasts 248 Earth years.

Ostrich eggs are packed with embryo-guarding antibodies that biomedical engineers hope to use to develop preventive treatments for baldness, avian flu, and the mosquito-borne virus dengue.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
