Qmmunity: Less Space, More Hate

More bad bills. Last Friday, The Dallas Morning News reported that Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, filed another four bills taking aim at Texas cities' local employment regulations. We've largely covered Creighton's Senate Bill 15 as an attempt to do away with paid sick leave, but, if passed, its power would also strip away municipalities' nondiscrimination ordinances that protect queer and trans folks from employment discrimination. Now, with SB 2485, 2486, 2487, and 2488, which DMN describes as "lifted directly from the four sections" of SB 15, Creighton continues to target local laws that currently protect LGBTQ workers in cities such as Austin and Dallas. Though I've come to expect nothing less from the Texas Lege, the continued targeting of queer and trans folks by state lawmakers is all the more reprehensible when they, and we, know far too well there are no state or federal protections in place to ensure LGBTQ folks can't be fired or denied employment for being queer. Meanwhile, SB 17, the sweeping religious freedom bill, passed through the Senate on Tuesday and now heads to the House, where we recommend folks focus efforts on keeping it from gaining traction. Call your reps, write them, testify at hearings. And, for what it's worth, let's focus some effort on voting out hate-filled senators in 2020. (Also, the paper got shorter; see our complete listings at austinchronicle.com/q.)

2 To Do

LoveBalm Partake in a spanking booth, photo booth, and enough drag and burlesque to make sure you'll be shimmying all the way to QueerBomb 10 on June 1. Look out for special guest Cynthia Lee Fontaine along with Chulita Vinyl Club DJ'ing and performances by Caleb De Casper, Dandy Velour, Chique Fil-Atio, Chola Magnolia, and more. Sat., April 6, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-7. www.fb.com/qbatx.

HackOut 2019 If you've ever wanted to test out the startup waters – here's your chance to try your hand and pitch your queer and techy ideas with LGBTQ folks from around the globe. This queer hackathon will offer attendees a taste of startup life to inspire a new breed of queer entreprenuers. Thu.-Sun., April 11-14. UT Robert B. Rowling Hall, 300 W. MLK. $0-25. www.swhackout.org.

Q'd Up

The Residency BossBabes' summer spotlight on Texas' badass women and nonbinary visual and musical artists. First Thu., 8-11pm. The Line Hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez. Free. www.bossbabes.org.

2009: Time Travel Dance Party Come with your poker face on and your she-wolf unleashed. Thu., April 4, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Trans+Nonbinary Social With Tea Time With T Boys, DJ GirlFriend, plus Kind, FLAVNT, and more. Fri., April 5, 7-9pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth.

Glam Fam Presents: Feeling Myself Comedy show starring Linzy Beltran and Kim Tran. Sat., April 6, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $10. www.coldtownetheater.com.

Austin Gears Night A safe, sexy, kinky zone. Sat., April 6, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Naach! Austin's queer Bollywood dance party returns! Sat., April 6, 9:30pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. $10. www.khushatx.org.

World Famous *BOB*’s B-Day Party Wear your Eighties finery for Pretty in Pink and *BOB*'s "Night of the Living Gay." Sun., April 7, 7:15pm. Blue Starlite, 2103 E. M. Franklin Ave. $9+.

Lizzy Caroloke Spend the night spitting tunes. Mon., April 8, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Second Chance Prom Relive prom with the Bobcats. Tue., April 9, 6pm. LBJ Student Center, 601 University Dr., San Marcos. $7. www.fb.com/bobcatpridetxst.

Ohh! Pleasure Party Comedy Triple-X comedy. Tuesdays, 7:30pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Dale Reggayton With P1nkstar Making Tuesdays hotter all April long. Tuesdays, 9pm. Mala Vida, 708 E. Sixth.

Blxpltn & More For a midweek pick-me-up. Wed., April 10, 9pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5.