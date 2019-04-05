Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 5, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Jitney was slang for a nickel, according to an exhibit at Austin History Center.

Protoporphyrin is the characteristic pigment of brown eggshells.

Screen time for children ages 0-2 more than doubled from 1997 to 2014, says a new report from the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The Soviet Union was the first country to plant a flag on the moon, in the form of steel emblems of the flag. When Luna 2 crashed into the moon in 1959, it was carrying a sphere with an explosive charge designed to shatter, sending the pentagonal shields in all directions.

Mallard ducks and geese are notorious for raping females of their species, reports New Scientist, and now they're fighting back with evolution. In the most detailed analysis yet of duck and goose vaginas, University of Sheffield researchers found that females have evolved vaginal features to thwart unwelcome males.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 29, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 22, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Terrible, Thanks For Asking: The Podcast
Stateside At The Paramount
Cantos y Cuentos: An Evening With Tish Hinojosa and Lourdes Pérez at LLILAS Benson Latin American Studies and Collections, 2300 Red River
The Man Who Knew Too Much at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  