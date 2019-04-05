Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Jitney was slang for a nickel, according to an exhibit at Austin History Center.

Protoporphyrin is the characteristic pigment of brown eggshells.

Screen time for children ages 0-2 more than doubled from 1997 to 2014, says a new report from the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The Soviet Union was the first country to plant a flag on the moon, in the form of steel emblems of the flag. When Luna 2 crashed into the moon in 1959, it was carrying a sphere with an explosive charge designed to shatter, sending the pentagonal shields in all directions.

Mallard ducks and geese are notorious for raping females of their species, reports New Scientist, and now they're fighting back with evolution. In the most detailed analysis yet of duck and goose vaginas, University of Sheffield researchers found that females have evolved vaginal features to thwart unwelcome males.