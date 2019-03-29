Columns

Qmmunity: Celebrating Trans Lives

Trans Day of Visibility and more queer events

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., March 29, 2019


Broadly celebrates TDoV with new Gender Spectrum Collection of stock photos (Photo by Zackary Drucker for Broadly/CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

The International Transgender Day of Visibility celebrates its 10th year on Sunday. Recognized worldwide, TDoV was started in 2009 as a counter of sorts to November's somber Trans Day of Remembrance. I've said it before, but it's not news that our trans siblings – especially trans women of color – are too often targeted by hate, which is why days like TDoV are so important because it makes space to honor the living. Trans people deserve to both be celebrated and celebrate their existences. This year, Gender Unbound, helmed by artist Drew Riley, is hosting its first TDoV event to "uplift and celebrate the trans community," explains Riley. The daytime gathering features a collaborative mural for attendees to contribute to, as well as a space for folks to get onstage, introduce themselves, and "receive applause ... just for being themselves," adds Riley... In other queer news, United Airlines announced Friday their plan to offer nonbinary gender options – M/F/ or the new X or U – as well as the option to select "Mx." during bookings. The Human Rights Campaign and Trevor Project worked with United to provide employee trainings, but when asked how this change will better the LGBTQ community's flying experience, the answer wasn't clear. So I applaud United for this step in the right direction, but hope it means more than a corporation looking for a rainbow pat on the back for implementing minimal changes that do little to better queer and trans travelers.

2 To Do

Drip Drop IV: Official LGBTQ Texas Relay Turn Up One of Austin's best QPOC dance parties returns for the relays! Join Black Pride and Pink Elephant Radio with DJs Nevolution and Nneka the Plug for hot queers, strong drinks, and a whole lotta drip drop. Sat., March 30, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Trans Day of Visibility Celebrate trans life with Gender Unbound and The Q in honor of 2019's Day of Visibility, with performances from comedian Carina Magyar, poet Philip, drag from Alice Cooter, and music from Angel Van De Feniks and Gay Genes. Activities, aside from those mentioned above, also include free STI testing on-site, and quality time with local trans creatives, magic-makers, and allies. Sun., March 31, 2-6pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. www.genderunbound.org.

Q'd Up

Neon Rainbows Saddle up, it's honky-tonk time. Thu., March 28, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

QueerTowne An hour of queer comedy with your Q editor! What?! Last Fridays, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $5. www.coldtownetheater.com.

Kilt Night Show a little leg, lads! Fri., March 29, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Final Friday Give in to your kinky side at this fetish fashion party. Final Fridays, 10pm-3:30am. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

Lady Gaga Drag Brunch Kid Slyce plays Mother Monster for some dazzling queens. Sat., March 30, 11am and 12:30pm. Trace, 200 Lavaca. Free. www.traceaustin.com.

Cultivating Community UT's QTSA and the Feminist Action Project's conference. Sat., March 30, 10am. UT SAC, 2201 Speedway.

Out Youth’s Second Chance Prom Get yer Eighties-inspired fancy on to support queer youth! Sat., March 30, 8pm. 800 Congress. $50. www.outyouth.org.

Carry Illinois & Ali Holder Sat., March 30, 10pm-1am. Stay Gold, 1910 E. Cesar Chavez.

Glow Party Glow on with Sir Rat and DJ Dr. Beard. Sat., March 30, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Growing Up Black, Female, & Queer E. Patrick Johnson sharez from his latest book. Sun., March 31, 1pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

Drag Queen LoterÍa Raising cash for Hill Country Ride for AIDS! Sun., March 31, 2pm. Drinks Lounge, 2001 E. Cesar Chavez. $5.

Gay Icons Play Kickball! Anyone can play, but you'll be more popular if you play as your gayest icon. Sun., March 31, 3pm. 1405 Webberville Rd.

Die Felicia: Horror Classics Our ghoulie grrrls host Scary Movie. Sun., March 31, 8-11pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free.

Queer Film Theory 101: Kinky! Five queers discuss the hetero movies that left a kinky impact. Wed., April 3, 8pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich.

Joterías Tatiana Cholula returns with her showstopping performers to pay homage to Selena. Wed., April 3, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6-8.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

Austin LGBTQ, Trans Day of Visibility, Drew Riley, The Q, Drip Drop, Pink Elephant Radio, Austin Black Pride, Carina Magyar

