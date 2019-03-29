Debbie Harry is a year older than Cher.

Allyl methyl sulfide is one of the main compounds that gets the smell of garlic into your skin, sweat, and breath.

A raisin and a sultana are produced from the same grape – Thompson Seedless. The only difference is the way they are dried. A raisin is dried naturally, but a sultana is dipped in vegetable oil and treated with sulfur dioxide, then dried. Sultanas are golden, while raisins are dark brown.

They've got opium-addicted parrots in the Madhya Pradesh region of India.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics program, anesthesiologists are the top wage earners in Texas. Their average salary is $261,670. Other states where they are the highest wage earners: Arizona ($267,060), California ($283,860), Florida ($271,510), New York ($271,510), and Ohio ($277,020).