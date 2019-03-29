Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 29, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Debbie Harry is a year older than Cher.

Allyl methyl sulfide is one of the main compounds that gets the smell of garlic into your skin, sweat, and breath.

A raisin and a sultana are produced from the same grape – Thompson Seedless. The only difference is the way they are dried. A raisin is dried naturally, but a sultana is dipped in vegetable oil and treated with sulfur dioxide, then dried. Sultanas are golden, while raisins are dark brown.

They've got opium-addicted parrots in the Madhya Pradesh region of India.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics program, anesthesiologists are the top wage earners in Texas. Their average salary is $261,670. Other states where they are the highest wage earners: Arizona ($267,060), California ($283,860), Florida ($271,510), New York ($271,510), and Ohio ($277,020).

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 22, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 15, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Ayser Salman: The Wrong End of the Table
BookPeople
Wild Earp & the Free for Alls at Driskill Bar
Carlos Mencia
at Cap City Comedy Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  