Day Trips: Nueces County Courthouse, Corpus Christi

Historic courthouse escapes wrecking ball for now

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., March 29, 2019


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The 1914 Nueces County Courthouse once anchored the north side of downtown Corpus Christi. Since it was vacated in 1977 the community has wrestled with whether to tear it down or repurpose the stately old building.

The county commissioners met in mid-March to consider the historic courthouse's fate. Local officials rejected an offer to buy and demolish what many consider an eyesore. Because the six-story brick structure has historic landmark status it can't be torn down before 2027 without legislative or Texas Historical Commission approval. Architects with the commission have recommended the county use tax credits and grants through the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program to save the structure. Since 1999, the state program has restored 70 courthouses.


There is a possibility the former courthouse could be repurposed as offices, apartments, or a hotel. Previous preservation efforts have fallen short and the building stands empty, surrounded by a fence.

The structure was the county's third courthouse. It opened as a shining example of Corpus Christi's new age of prosperity. Built for $250,000, the T-shaped Classical Revival courthouse was designed by Harvey L. Page of San Antonio. Page also designed the railroad depot in San Antonio and Laguna Gloria in Austin.


One of the oldest buildings in Corpus Christi, it served county government for 63 years. The jail occupied the top two floors with apartments for the jailers and their families. During hurricanes in 1919 and 1961, the courthouse was used as a refuge. Now its fate is unknown.

The 1914 Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi is at the junction of I-37 and Highway 281 a few blocks from the bay and the Harbor Bridge.

1,443rd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

1914 Nueces County Courthouse, Corpus Christi, Texas Historical Commission, Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program, Harvey L. Page, Laguna Gloria

