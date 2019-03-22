Qmmunity: An Ode to Erica Nix & Transform

Transform is closing. Erica Nix, founder of the queer-of-center gym space and Austin's awesome queer workout guru, made the announcement Sunday. Transform opened several years ago "when we didn't have a place," Nix, who's been teaching queer and trans workouts for years, told me via email. Transform has hosted a bevy of queer-friendly workshops and classes, including yoga, and Nix's iconic Workout! With Erica Nix, and Class Transitions, which helps trans and nonbinary folks learn healthy ways to workout while building qmmunity. Nix, a devoted space-maker (among her many accolades), will continue teaching Workout! and personal training at Myo Massage, which she says has been "super accommodating" with a great team that's "super queer friendly." As for Class Transitions, Nix says she's still looking for a home, but remains "determined to hold space" to support "self love and body positivity" in the LGBTQIA qmmunity. Nix's Transform classes will continue through March.* Like the innovator she is, Nix is hoping to do pop-up workouts at art studios and gay bars. While all of us at Qmmunity are sad to see this queer-owned space go, we know Nix's shine will go on.

2 To Do

Glam Fam Presents: Feeling Myself Talk about a dream team – or two. Jesús I. Valles and Bonica Ayala have teamed up as a director/producer duo to bring you a powerhouse comedy show starring Linzy Beltran (of Jazz Kween and 2017 B. Iden Payne Award-winning Latinauts) and Kim Tran (of the 2018 B. Iden Payne Award-winning Y'all, We Asian). Expect a mix of multimedia and live performances digging into and digging on race, sexuality, body positivity, motherhood, and pop culture. Saturdays through April 6, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $10. www.coldtownetheater.com

Nocturnal Emissions: Olympus Austin's drag deities are going to the gods. If you love Greek mythology – or just some QTs in togas – this drag show battle is for you. Come frolic among the mythical creators, minotaur dancers, and the siren sounds of Le VitaKiss while Jodie Fosterchild as Zeus, Cheeki Kahnt as Hera, Mary Jane Styles as Athena, Dandy Velour as Ares, and more take the stage. Look for pop-up shopping from Sir Rat and Package; 18 and up to play pretend. Sat., March 23, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10 ($5, in ancient greek costume). www.internationaldrag.org.

Q'd Up

Emily Wolfe Celebrating the debut of her full-length album! Thu., March 21, 5-6pm. Waterloo Records, 600-A N. Lamar. Free.

The Gay Agenda A night of queer comedy hosted by Em Hunker. Thu., March 21, 8-10pm. Mutual Feelings, 1811 Rosewood.

wILD 2.0 (Redux) Mary Jane Styles' tipsy-turvy drag show is back! Thu., March 21, 11pm-3am. Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez. $10.

DanceNDrag A new dance party with Nakia spinning the hottest club hits. Fourth Fridays, 10:30pm. HighBall, 1120 S. Lamar. Free.

Spring Gayz 2019 Everything is in bloom, so load up on allergy meds and getcher queer hangz on. Sat., March 23, 1-5pm. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.

Rebel Grrrl Burlesque World Famous *BOB* hosts hawt burlesque (drag, pole, and comedy, too) fundraiser for SAFE! Sat., March 23, 7:30-11:30pm. North Door, 502 Brushy.

Fiesta de Lanzamiento The Q celebrates the launch of La Q Austin to better reach Austin's Latinx communities. Sat., March 23, 8pm. The Q, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. Free. www.theqaustin.org.

Skiveez Night You know the drill, boyz. Sat., March 23, 9pm. Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Butt Play 101 Learn about the exciting world of back doors. Sun., March 24, 6-7:30pm. Q Toys, 6800 Burnet Rd. $15. www.qtoysaustin.com.

Trans Feminism Reading Group Share thoughts on Andrea Long Chu and Emmett Harsin Drager's essay "After Trans Studies." Tue., March 26, 6:30-8pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.

Kinky Gay Meetup Hang with your fellow leather lovers. Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Barfly's, 5420-B Airport.

LGBTQ+ Paths to Pregnancy A doctor, midwife, lawyer, and sperm bank rep walk into a church to educate queers on family planning. Wed., March 27, 6:30-8:30pm. MCC Austin, 8601 S. First. Free. cwhelan@familyequality.org.

Neon Rainbows Saddle up, cowgrrrls, it's DJ GirlFriend's Nineties honky-tonk night. Thu., March 28, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

QueerTowne An hour of sweet, sweet, queer comedy featuring Qmmunity Editor Sarah Marloff! Last Thursdays, 10-11pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $5.