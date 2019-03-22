Oops!
Fri., March 22, 2019
In last week's feature on the response to sexual assault in Travis County ("Painful Splits Along the Way to Stopping Sexual Assault in and Around Austin," March 15), we incorrectly reported that former Sexual Assault Response and Resource Team (SARRT) co-chairs Emily LeBlanc and Dana Nelson had stepped down from those roles in 2017, amid a controversy over contamination of untested rape kits. In fact, they stepped down in the summer of 2018, after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of sexual assault survivors whom they had assisted with legal referrals, so as to avoid a conflict of interest. We regret the error.