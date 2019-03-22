Columns

Oops!

Fri., March 22, 2019

In last week's feature on the response to sexual assault in Travis County ("Painful Splits Along the Way to Stopping Sexual Assault in and Around Austin," March 15), we incorrectly reported that former Sexual Assault Response and Resource Team (SARRT) co-chairs Emily LeBlanc and Dana Nelson had stepped down from those roles in 2017, amid a controversy over contamination of untested rape kits. In fact, they stepped down in the summer of 2018, after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of sexual assault survivors whom they had assisted with legal referrals, so as to avoid a conflict of interest. We regret the error.

More Oops columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Oops
Oops!
Oops!

June 22, 2018

Oops
Oops

Aug. 3, 2012

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Blanton: Free Grimm-Graham Thursday
The Blanton Museum of Art
Austin Bombings Memorial 2018 at City Hall
Doug Mellard
at Cap City Comedy Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  