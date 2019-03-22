Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 22, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mama Cass Elliot and Keith Moon died in the same apartment (in different years, of course). The apartment was a loaner from Harry Nilsson.

In ideal conditions, a termite queen can live for decades.

Gummy bears are shaped like bears because the man who invented them, Hans Riegel (founder of Haribo in Germany), was inspired by the trained bears seen at street festivities and markets in Europe.

On average, Illinois' price for a case of beer ($15.20) is the least expensive in the U.S. The state with the highest price is Alaska ($31.21).

According to All That's Interesting, "At the height of World War II, U.S. Representative Francis E. Walter gifted President Roosevelt with a letter opener made from a Japanese soldier's arm bone. The gift sparked outrage in Japan and a wave of anti-American sentiments. Roosevelt later ordered that the bone be repatriated and given a proper burial."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 15, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 8, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Blanton: Free Grimm-Graham Thursday
The Blanton Museum of Art
Doug Mellard
at Cap City Comedy Club
Rodeo Austin w/ the Struts at Travis County Expo Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  