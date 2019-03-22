Columns

Day Trips: Louisiana Swamp Tours

Louisiana swamp tours dive deep into Cajun country

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., March 22, 2019


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Airboat tours through the Atchafalaya Basin outside of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, take visitors deep into the swamp where only alligators and Cajuns go.

The largest river swamp in the U.S., the Atchafalaya Basin is 140 miles long and 23 miles wide. When the 18-mile I-10 bridge through the wetland forest opened in 1973, it was the longest bridge of its kind in the nation.


Cypress trees draped in Spanish moss stand as sentinels in the dark water. At one time, the moss was used for housing insulation and stuffing in chairs and mattresses. Henry Ford was one of the biggest buyers – using the moss for stuffing in the seats of his cars and the cypress crates it came in for the wood trim on the early models.

As he guides the boat into hidden coves, Capt. Tucker Fried­man calls in French to the alligators hidden in the greenery. He introduces his alligator pals by name and feeds them bits of chicken while managing to keep all of his fingers.


For all the swamp's beauty, it is a disaster area of invasive species of plants. Mats of giant salvinia cover large areas of the wetlands. In the last five years, the imported water plant has damaged the waterway by crowding out native plants and depleting the oxygen in the water. On the other hand, the American alligator has made a remarkable comeback. The carpet of plants gives the juvenile alligators and other water animals additional cover.

The swamp tours head out from Atchafalaya Basin Landing & Marina a short distance off I-10 in Henderson, La. For more information on swamp tours, go to www.basinlanding.com, or call 337/228-7880.

1,442nd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Twilight Epiphany Skyspace, Houston
Day Trips: Twilight Epiphany Skyspace, Houston
Light show accents the space between day and night

Gerald E. McLeod, March 15, 2019

Day Trips: Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery
Day Trips: Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery
Barbecue and beer come together in Garland

Gerald E. McLeod, March 8, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

airboat tours, Atchafalaya Basin, Henry Ford, Capt. Tucker Friedman, Atchafalaya Basin Landing & Marina, Louisiana, Breaux Bridge, Henderson

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Blanton: Free Grimm-Graham Thursday
The Blanton Museum of Art
Austin Bombings Memorial 2018 at City Hall
Rodeo Austin w/ the Struts at Travis County Expo Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  