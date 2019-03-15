Qmmunity: The Future Looks Freeing

The first part of SXSW has been a beautiful, humid, queer, and colder-than-usual whirlwind. (Truth be told, I'm making a list of all the things I can't wait to do when SX is over: cut my hair, go to Target, sleep.) Life has been put on hold for many of us, but in this upside-down world of SX, there's been a lot of time to think about the past, present, and future of queerness. Last Sunday, March 10, I sat on a panel focused on the closing of lesbian bars across the U.S. and how the future of queer spaces will manifest. Of the many topics we discussed was the existence of QueerBomb, Pride, and Austin Black Pride, and how they don't detract from one another. Instead, they make space to truly be visible and celebrate who you are at the many intersections of identity. For so long, queerness has often been portrayed as white gays and lesbians, yet we know how much broader and more interesting the scope of LGBTQ really is. Today, in light of everything I've covered – including editing Beth Sullivan's queer SX recaps – I'm certain the future of LGBTQ spaces will be less binary. I think the younger generation of queers – which I'm rapidly aging out of and I'm mostly OK with – will continue to push the boundaries of this umbrella, especially as more and more corporations flirt with the idea of being LGBTQ-accepting. To see new blood at The Advocate and Out magazine shows a changing tide, to see Broad City further embrace its queer vibez this final season without a label portrays a future where queerness doesn't have to be so rigid. While I don't foresee – nor want – the "lesbian," "gay," "bi" boxes being erased, the future – for those of us afraid or unable to be boxed in – looks freeing. So party on, lovelies.

2 To Do

La Rebelión: An extra saucy serving for this spesh SX edition. Whether you're enticed by the reggaetón sounds of Florida DJ Geexella and Mexico's La Fiebre and Nurrydog or enthralled by the show-stopping, jaw-dropping performances by darlings Belladonna and Y2K, this day party will make you drip with good vibes. Sat., March 16, 2-10pm. Mala Vida, 708 E. Sixth. Free (AF). www.unboundedagency.org.

All In for Equality Got a burning desire to talk to lawmakers about queer rights? Join Equality Texas for a day of advocacy to discuss legislation supporting the LGBTQmmunity. Pause at 1pm for the scheduled rally to say loudly and proudly: Queer and trans rights are human rights. Lunch, snacks, and training provided. Mon., March 18, 10am-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. Free. www.equalitytexas.org.

Q'd Up

Stargayzer Showcase Crystal Waters and more at this unofficial SX show. Thu., March 14, 7:30pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. $5 after 10pm. www.stargayzerfest.com.

Glowed Up Ball Show you can walk the talk for a night of fierce lewks and dance party beats. Thu., March 14, 8pm. Mala Vida, 708 E. Sixth.

Noisy Ghost PR+Graveface Records Cake, music by Sis, the AM, and more. Fri., March 15, 2-10pm. Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd. Free.

50 Years Black & Queer Part of the Black Studies at 50: 1968/1969 Conference. Fri., March 15, 4:15-5:30pm. AT&T Conference Center, 1900 University Ave. Free. www.blackstudiesutconference.org.

Pussy Power House A SX-escape fashion show and dance party with DJ Rusty Lazer. Fri., March 15, 7-10pm. MoHA, Springdale & Lyons. $10.

Symphoria A queer space featuring Black, queer nonbinary poet Nia KB, Le fomo, and more. Fri., March 15, 7pm-12mid. Third Place atx, 7900 Tisdale.

CrazySexyQueer All-queer DJ dance party. Fri., March 15, 10pm. The Brixton, 1412 E. Sixth. Free.

Glam Fam Presents: Feeling Myself A comedy on race, sexuality, body positivity, and pop culture. Saturdays, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $10. www.coldtownetheater.com.

lgbtqia+pasta Hit Like a Girl, Caleb De Casper, and gluten-free pasta. Sat., March 16, 1pm. Audubon Society, 1805 Broadmoor. $5.

Pink Privilege Pink Elephant Radio's official LGBTQ hip-hop showcase. Sat., March 16, 8pm. The Main, 610 E. Sixth. Badges get priority.

Double Scorpio Purveyors of "Gay America's favorite cleaning agent" bring the XXX to SXSW. Sat., March 16, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Brunch Out With Kind Fam-friendly drag brunch. Sun., March 17, 11am-3pm. Sterling Event Center, 6134 Highway 290 E.

Lesbian Wedding: SXSW-ish Close out SX 2019 with a big, queer bang and balloon animals. Sun., March 17, 2pm-2am. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5-10 (nobody turned away).