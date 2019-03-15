Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The first woman depicted on currency was Arsinoe II, a Ptolemaic queen of Egypt, who appeared on a coin in the third century BC.

The bottle used as Jeannie's home on I Dream of Jeannie started out as a 1964 Jim Beam collector decanter. Director Gene Nelson saw it one day while going by a liquor store and, after spending about $5.99, procured a classic TV prop.

Elizabethan preachers condemned coal as being literally the devil's excrement.

Jackie Fuchs (aka Jackie Fox) – recent Jeopardy champion, lawyer, and former member of pioneering all-girl rock band the Runaways – was a classmate of President Barack Obama at Harvard Law School. She also speaks Italian, French, Greek, and Spanish.

Pareidolia is the tendency to discern an image in an unexpected place (like seeing Jesus' face in a tortilla).