Qmmunity: SXSW Gets Queer’d

It's here. South by Southwest is once again upon us, and for the next 10 days Austin will be all but consumed by SX-mania (hopefully you haven't broken out in hives at the thought). If, by now, you haven't perused our epic queer guide to SX 2019 – written and curated by myself and Beth Sullivan – we suggest you do so ASAP. And that's not it: I'm pretty pleased to announce that a few of Qmmunity's spotlight events can be found in our Week One suppy, and an unofficial event can also be found queering up this week's Live Music Recommendations. As per usual, we've gone all out for the Fest and we're super jazzed for tomorrow's kickoff. But because Austin is so undeniably queer, there's more than just SXSW events happening this week. (I know, it shocks us too.) So for those looking to avoid the Fest but not the qmmunity, we've got you covered for that too. (Yes, we do think of everything.) And don't forget, you can find me sitting on a panel about queer spaces with Anita Dolce Vita of dapperQ and Lesbutante & the Boss on Sunday. Wanna hang? Come out Friday night to L&B's kickoff for a QT meet-and-greet. I'll be awkward, you'll be fabulous.

2 To Do

Poo Poo Platter: Nine Inch Nails Drag Tribute The ladies of OutHaus ask you to let them violate, desecrate, penetrate, and complicate your Friday night, all in the name of Nine Inch Nails. That's right: Arcie Cola, CupCake, Kitty Buick, Louisianna Purchase, Summer Clearance, and Zane Zena are celebrating The Downward Spiral's 25th anniversary – and if they've got no soul to sell, special guests Chique Fil-Atio & Rosalind Hussell, Mandy Quinn, Papi Churro, and Rhonda Jewels will break apart your insides. 18 and up to play. Fri., March 8, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River.

The Austin Switch: Queer Baseball Admit it – we had you at queer sandlot team, right? The Austin Switch goes bat to ball with the Texas Playboys, but this baseball game doesn't end on the field. Find Brand New Key there rocking out with the Fuck Face Twins DJ'ing and very special guest Lynne T of Lesbians on Ecstasy. Plus, those Alexander Hamiltons will be donated to Out Youth. Sat., March 9, 3pm. $10. Long Time, 5707 Dunlap Rd.

Q'd Up

Die Felicia! Kooky, spooky, and our fave scream queens. Thu., March 7, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

UnBEARable: Spring Queening! Forget the cleaning with Chique and Bulimianne. Thu., March 7, 10:30pm. Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

2019 #BigGayKickoff Party Therepubliq and LGBT(Q) Chamber of Commerce's gay start to SX. Fri., March 8, 6-10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. Free.

Get in the Van Is it hot in here, or is it just DJ Beard with Daddie Dearest? Ride on, boyz. Fri., March 8, 9pm. Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

L&B Official SX LGBTQIA+ Bash A no-badge party for everyone under the rainbow. Fri., March 8, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

aGLIFF Queer Filmmakers Brunch Our queer film fest's mixer. Sat., March 9, 11am. Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free. www.agliff.org.

Y’all or Nothing Back for lucky number seven with Louisianna Purchase, Cap'n Tits, p1nkstar, a film program by Contrast Film Fest, and more. Sat., March 9, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

TGQ Social A way-chill hangout for anyone and everyone on the trans spectrum. Second Sundays, 5:30-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd.

CyberBabes When the powers of p1nkstar, Y2K, and BossBabes combine, magic happens. Sun., March 10, 6pm-3am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

S X SPITE NITE A night of music, mayhem, and drag performances. Sun., March 10, 8pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. $5.

Visiting Novelist: Andrea Lawlor Trans author shares their debut novel, Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl. Mon., March 11, 7-8pm. UT Joynes Reading Room, 2501 Whitis. Free.

Women & Sexual Health Services A convo on women's sexual health. Tue., March 12, 6:30-8:30pm. The Q, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14.

LGBT(Q) Bar Lege Update From attorney Elizabeth Myers, chair of Equality Texas' foundation board. Wed., March 13, noon-1pm. Austin LGBT Bar Association. www.austinlgbtbar.org.

Stargayzer With Crystal Waters and more. Thu., March 14, 7:30pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. $5.

Glowed Up Ball: Lined With Lace Show you can walk the talk. Thu., March 14, 8pm. Mala Vida, 708 E. Sixth.