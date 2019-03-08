Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 8, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

If you consider that a standard candle will burn for five hours per ounce of wax, then consider that Thomas Jefferson's annual order of 200 lbs. of candles would provide him with 15,000 hours of single-candle illumination. Those 200 pounds of candles would have cost Jefferson about a dollar a pound, so figure total lighting expenditures of $250 a year.

In an interview on Overheard With Evan Smith on KLRU-TV, musician and songwriter Alejandro Escovedo admitted he didn't start writing songs until he was 30.

The Byzantine Empire had a mania for wine from the Holy Land.

The Guardian reports that in western Africa, 57% of child cancers go undiagnosed. That compares to 3% in North America and western Europe.

Moon photos from the 1960s were developed in space, then made their way back to Earth in capsules equipped with heat shields, thrusters, and parachutes.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 1, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 22, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Y'all or Nothing: Queer Texas Showcase w/ New Dad, Louisianna Purchase, Cap'n Tits, Spicy Town, p1nkstar, Y2K, Ruby Knight, Ansem, Purple Matter, Dr. Beard, Andie Flores, La Morena (9:00)
Cheer Up Charlies
Recspec Gallery: Exquisite Corpse at Flatbed Press
Tomar & the FCs
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  