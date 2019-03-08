Columns

Day Trips: Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery

Barbecue and beer come together in Garland

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., March 8, 2019


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery in Garland puts as much care into its food as it does inventiveness into its beers.

"We want people to come for one and stay for the other," says Cary Hodson, owner and manager of the twin-treasures restaurant.


I came for the barbecue and it didn't disappoint. The brisket was moist without being overwhelmingly fatty. They also have pulled pork, pork ribs, and chicken. The house-made sauces – Texas Sweet, Carolina-style, or Texas Heat – added a nice accent to the smoked meat.

As tasty as the meats are, the menu really hits its stride with the sides. It would be possible to make a meal of the corn fritters, slow-cooked greens, mac & cheese, and jalapeño creamed corn.

"I love cooking," says Hodson, who is also a custom furniture maker. "My approach to cooking is to know what you like and reverse-engineer it until it comes out the way you want. The more you do it, the better you are at it."


Hodson began in the brewing business as a homebrewer who loved to experiment with different styles and flavors. The 200 or so brews he offers in a year aren't your usual beers.

Of the two dozen beers on tap, most lean to the heavier side with IPAs, doppelbocks, and sours. To balance things out there is pale ale and wheat beer. The Hibiscus Wit is one of the most popular beers coming out of the seven-barrel system.

Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery is across the street from the historic square in downtown Garland at 509 W. State St. They're open daily except on Monday.

1,440th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: New Monuments, Houston
Day Trips: New Monuments, Houston
Twenty-five artists reimagine modern monuments

Gerald E. McLeod, March 1, 2019

Day Trips: Mission, Texas
Day Trips: Mission, Texas
Border wall to cut off sacred ground

Gerald E. McLeod, Feb. 22, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery, Cary Hodson, Garland, barbecue, craft beer, Hibiscus Wit

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Y'all or Nothing: Queer Texas Showcase w/ New Dad, Louisianna Purchase, Cap'n Tits, Spicy Town, p1nkstar, Y2K, Ruby Knight, Ansem, Purple Matter, Dr. Beard, Andie Flores, La Morena (9:00)
Cheer Up Charlies
Recspec Gallery: Exquisite Corpse at Flatbed Press
Tomar & the FCs
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  