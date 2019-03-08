Day Trips: Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery

Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery in Garland puts as much care into its food as it does inventiveness into its beers.

"We want people to come for one and stay for the other," says Cary Hodson, owner and manager of the twin-treasures restaurant.

I came for the barbecue and it didn't disappoint. The brisket was moist without being overwhelmingly fatty. They also have pulled pork, pork ribs, and chicken. The house-made sauces – Texas Sweet, Carolina-style, or Texas Heat – added a nice accent to the smoked meat.

As tasty as the meats are, the menu really hits its stride with the sides. It would be possible to make a meal of the corn fritters, slow-cooked greens, mac & cheese, and jalapeño creamed corn.

"I love cooking," says Hodson, who is also a custom furniture maker. "My approach to cooking is to know what you like and reverse-engineer it until it comes out the way you want. The more you do it, the better you are at it."

Hodson began in the brewing business as a homebrewer who loved to experiment with different styles and flavors. The 200 or so brews he offers in a year aren't your usual beers.

Of the two dozen beers on tap, most lean to the heavier side with IPAs, doppelbocks, and sours. To balance things out there is pale ale and wheat beer. The Hibiscus Wit is one of the most popular beers coming out of the seven-barrel system.

Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery is across the street from the historic square in downtown Garland at 509 W. State St. They're open daily except on Monday.

1,440th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.