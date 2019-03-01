Columns

Qmmunity: Let’s Get Political

Guiding the city’s Queer Commission, plus cherry-picked events to queer your week

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., March 1, 2019


Chola Magnolia turns up the temperature at Fuego (Photo provided by TK Tunchez)

A year and a half ago, the city's first-ever LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission held its inaugural meeting at City Hall. With support from City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, the commission was created to help ensure Austin is meeting the needs of our qmmunities. Now, as the commission finds its footing, they're calling on us – you, me, and the rest – to provide some input. If you've been wondering what's on the city's agenda to address queer and trans issues or have requests, feedback, or stories to share, you're invited to attend their community forum on Wednesday, March 6. I urge readers not to sit this one out; aside from the fact that it'll surely be an impromptu, fun, queer'd gathering, it's also a place (far better than Facebook) to voice concerns, wishes, and what you'd like to see regarding budget goals and community needs here in Austin. (Attendees can expect light bites and supervised kids' activities; Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation is available by calling 311.)

Turning our attention to the state lawmakers, the Transgender Education Network of Texas is leading a lobbying day to educate legislators on trans rights, needs, and lives here in the Lone Star State (on March 7). If you've got a free day or a looming sick day, help TENT spread the word on bettering Texas' trans rights.

2 To Do

Fuego ATX: Future Ancestors Dance party meets QPOC community space meets art art art created to celebrate Austin's qpoclandia, its many magic makers, and the community's future ancestors. Sounds by DJ Chorizo Funk and p1nkstar; performances by Banshee Rose, Chola Magnolia, Grandma Steven, and Jesús I. Valles; visuals à la Mireydi. A spring dream to fall into. All are welcome, but don't be a dick. Thu., Feb. 28, 10pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $8.

Community Healing QPOC Health Fair Join allgo for their third annual hootenanny intended to "reconnect" folks to those institutions, traditional modalities of healing, individual practitioners, and grassroots organizations "doing the important work of making health care accessible to QPOC communities," explains allgo's ena ganguly. Attendees are welcome to check out a class with Sanctuary Yoga, trainings from Austin Harm Reduction Coalition, complimentary on-site acupuncture, and jaw-dropping giveaways from the likes of Mother's Cafe, Bennu, and more. Sat., March 2, 1-5pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3199 Webberville Rd. Free. www.allgo.org.

Q'd Up

Gender Inclusive Clothing Swap Give a little, get a little – just leave those pesky gender roles at the door. (Donations can include more than clothing.) Thu., Feb. 28, 5-6:30pm. UT GSC, 2201 Speedway.

Hedwig & the Angry Inch Not to be missed! Wed.-Sun., through March 3. Zach Theatre, 202 S. Lamar. $30-165. www.zachtheatre.org.

QueerTowne An hour of sweet, sweet queer comedy to laugh the pain away. Last Thursdays, 10-11pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $5.

Brothas Speed Friending Make some friends with Beyond Brothas, a well-being and empowerment group for men of color. Sat., March 2, 5:30-8pm. DuMont's Down Low, 214-B W. Fourth.

Naked Girls Reading An experimental night with readers sharing authors infamous for writing under the influence. BYOB, too. Sat., March 2, 7-10pm. Sky Candy, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 8. $25.

Service x Gear Night Bring that daddy drama to the disco for an epic battle between Service and Austin Gears. With Mouthfeel and Chorizo Funk. Sat., March 2, 9pm. Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Gentrified Fundraiser Mingle with the cast and crew of the Austin-based web series while enjoying performances by Mama Duke, BLakchyl, and more. Sun., March 3, 4-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. www.gentrifiedseries.com.

The Q x Q+ A monthly social for people living with HIV in and around Austin. First Mondays, 7-8pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. Free. www.theqaustin.org.

Boiz of Austin: Show Me Your Kitties! Join our boiz for a feline-inspired show in celebration of Mardi Gras. 18 and up welcome; tipping encouraged. Tue., March 5, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

LGBTQ Community Forum See column. Wed., March 6, 6-8pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/lgbtq.

Restoring Our Spaces Austin's QPOC communities are invited to this group conversation about spring cleaning for the mind, body, spirit, and spaces. Wed., March 6, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

TENT Trans Lobby Day See column. Thu., March 7, 8am. 1300 Lavaca. $5. www.transtexas.org.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

