By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 1, 2019

The exterior of the TV show Sanford and Son was shot at Joe's Junk Shop, 10659 W. Magnolia in North Hollywood.

You can buy insulation that is made of 85% recycled blue jeans and cotton. This diverts 200 tons of waste from landfills per month.

Before he and his wife Marie Antoinette were beheaded, Louis XVI liked to play around with locks and carpentry. Some say he was more interested in those pursuits than playing around with Marie Antoinette.

They used to make balloons from dried animal intestines. The rubber balloon was invented by Michael Faraday in 1824.

Javier Bardem's uncle, Juan Antonio Bardem, directed La Venganza (Vengeance), a movie shown initially at the Cannes Film Festival in 1958 and which became the first submission by Spain ever to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
