Qmmunity: LGBTQ and the Search for a Wide Enough Umbrella

It all started with Don Cheadle. I don't watch SNL, but I saw his "Protect Trans Kids" shirt Sunday evening and thought: "Love that." Then: I wondered what it would be like to live in a world where trans kids were just kids – equally deserving of love and scraped knees, friends, success? That led to a tweet that led to a DM rant in response to some angry, white, cis, gay dude last month in The Atlantic arguing that "movement politics" – which he believes the acronym "LGBTQ" is a leader of – ask "ordinary Americans to drag themselves through a list of initials" that is "redolent of special rights, not equal rights." He reminisces on the days of "gay" being the umbrella term and offers a new umbrella to get away from the "factionalism" of LGBTQ. There's no denying the qmmunity has struggled to find an umbrella fitting the many facets of what I'd call "queer" – gay, lez, bi, queer, trans, GNC, nonbinary, intersex, two-spirit, asexual, etc. – but his article misses the mark. Claiming LGBTQ isolates straight, cis America is not the argument that should matter. It's 2019. It's time for cis, straight, white America to take a deep breath and realize there's a helluva lotta people outside their demographic. Their rights aren't being threatened. We're asking for the same rights to be shared. For the realization that trans kids and black lives and queers of all walks of life and every skin tone and culture are just as important, just as human.

OUTsider Festival: Queeriosities

Austin's transmedia fest full of quintessential queeriosities from the most marvelous of magic-makers is back for year five, and there are still four days left to take in its many queer art offerings. The fest's Conference on the Couch of 2019 started this morning and runs through Saturday (11am). Tonight features M. Lamar's "American Cuck"; Australia's fringe-loving Betty Grumble makes her U.S. debut Saturday; and the fest closes Sunday with a queer ode to Janet Jackson. Details online. Through Sun., Feb. 24. Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. $45+. www.outsiderfest.org.

Call Her Ganda Screening & Forum

If you haven't seen PJ Raval's exquisite doc focusing on the painful intersection of Jennifer Laude's 2014 murder, trans rights, and American colonization of the Philippines – here's your chance. Stay for the conversation with Raval, speakers from TENT, Malaya Movement, and more. Wed., Feb. 27, 6:30-9pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

Q'd Up

Pride Rainbow Skate Valentine's Edition Don't let the love pass you by without a round in the roller. Disco lewks encouraged. Thu., Feb. 21, 7-10pm. Playland Skate Center, 8822 McCann. $9.

Trans Masc Social Join the Tea Time Boys for a trans masc social night. Thu., Feb. 21, 7-9pm. Package Menswear, 1114 W. Fifth #202. Free.

Salty: The Roast of CupCake Noodles is pouring it on for a night of cold-hearted laughter and fiery performances. Thu., Feb. 21, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Trans Feminism Reading Group Trans theorist Talia Bettcher will discuss her essay "Evil Deceivers and Make-Believers." Fri., Feb. 22, 2:30-4:30pm. UT campus, Gordon-White Building, 210 W. 24th.

Frisky Fet-Tease A celebration of all things kink. Fri., Feb. 22, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10+.

Final Friday A fetish fashion party. Fri., Feb. 22, 10pm-3:30am. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

Photo Night Acclaimed photographer Danielle Villasana shares work documenting the challenges trans women face in Peru. Sat., Feb. 23, 6:30-9pm. Full Circle Bar, 1810 E. 12th.

Lesbian Game Night Complete with game hosts to help newcomers learn the rules. Sat., Feb. 23, 7pm. Emerald Tavern Games & Cafe, 9012 Research Ste. C-6.

Portraying Drag Cheeki Kahnt hosts this one-night-only gallery and drag show to celebrate the art. Sun., Feb. 24, 6-9pm. Sterling Event Center, 6134 Highway 290 E.

Raw Sugar: OUTsider Edition Close out the fest with sexy slow jams and queer vibes. Sun., Feb. 24, 8-11pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $3.

QueerBomb Planning Session Help make QueerBomb 2019 the glitziest gathering yet! Mon., Feb. 25, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14.

Out in Tech ATX: Working #OutHere Described as an "all-star" panel chitchatting about being out at the office. Tue., Feb. 26, 6:15-8:30pm. Facebook, 300 W. Sixth. Free. www.outintech.com.

Queer Ride A no-riders-left-behind social ride for everyone under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella and allies, too. Wednesdays, 7pm. South gates of the Capitol, 1100 Congress. www.queerride.org.