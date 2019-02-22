Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 22, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Women are better than men at the basketball free-throw line, according to a study by Larry Silverberg and Chau Tran at North Carolina State University.

Different types of mead include but are not limited to cyser (apples or apple cider), melomel (fruit or fruit juice), pyment (grapes), hippocras (grapes and spices), morat (mulberries), capsicumel (chiles), and metheglin (spices such as cinnamon or cloves).

There are almost 700 leech species. Not all leeches suck blood, and not all bloodsucking leeches seek the blood of humans. One desert variety lives in camels' noses.

Hasenfürzchen means "bunny fart" in German. Like many animal-related German words, it is also a term of endearment (akin to "sweetie" or "honey").

Alfred Hitchcock loved practical jokes. Once, he bet a man a week's salary that he'd be too scared to spend a whole night chained to a camera in a dark studio. Before leaving, Hitchcock offered him some brandy to help him sleep. The man accepted, not realizing the brandy had been laced with a laxative.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 15, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 8, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Frisky Fet-Tease 666
Elysium
The Improvised Play Festival at The Hideout Theatre & Coffeehouse
Churchwood (12:30am), the Flesh Eaters (11:00), Sean Wheeler (10:00) at Continental Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  