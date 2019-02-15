Qmmunity: Love, Lust, and the Pursuit of Queerness

Must be love on the brain. Rihanna always says it best: The birthday "bad girl" (see GirlFriend's ode to RiRi, Wed.) has a way with words. As my refrigerator amasses more and more queer wedding invites alongside RSVP cards to my own queer wedding, the topic of "love" feels more salient than ever this Valentine's Day. If I count my own, I'll attend four queer'd weddings before 2019 ends. These queers-to-be are great friends who – like myself – never thought we'd buy into the wedding industrial complex. It's a weird ride, but I continue to see how, as our plans solidify, we're all continuing our queertastic twist on love. But this isn't new. The outsiders and "separatists" within the LGBTQmmunity have been queering relationship expectations and definitions since long before marriage equality, before Stonewall, and I, for one, think it's inspiring – we're not beholden to outdated and binary relationship norms. So this V Day, whether you're single, coupled, poly, monogamous, or "it's complicated," I invite you to celebrate with your very best queering of love. Perhaps with aGLIFF, Black Pride, and Raaisin in the Sun for the Texas premiere of Rafiki, a queer love story set in Nairobi, where homosexuality remains illegal.

Lez Prom Break out the party dresses and suspenders for a night of dancing, necking, and awkward photos. Open to all queer, self-identified women and nonbinary folks. The annual formal from Faye Fearless has become a well-loved event and can now be found fancifying queer ladies from other cities – including Houston and Portland. Sat., Feb. 16, 7pm-12mid. Sterling Event Center, 6134 Highway 290 E. $25. www.fayefearless.com.

OUTsider Festival: Queeriosities Come one, come all, to Austin's trans-media fest full of wonderful wackadoos and quintessential queeriosities from the most marvelous magic-makers. The five-day extravaganza kicks off Wednesday at 7pm with the opening night performance of Our Future Ends, followed by a party with Ah-Mer-Ah-Su and Krudxs Cubensi. Thursday starts bright and early with the first 11am Conference on the Couch before returning to the Vortex at 6pm for several features, including M. Lamar's "American Cuck." (Laverne Cox's twin!) Couch dialogues run through Saturday, with full days Friday and Saturday, and the fest closes Sunday night with a queer ode to Janet Jackson. Full schedule online. Wed.-Sun., Feb. 20-24. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. $45+. www.outsiderfest.org.

Dream Dates Reloaded Zine Release Hyperreal Film Club's sweethearts ball with DJ Dada, p1nkstar, and Ansem. Thu., Feb. 14, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.hyperrealfilm.club.

Bidi Bidi Banda Valentine’s Caleb De Casper sheds goth-glam vibes for this Selena-inspired night. Thu., Feb. 14, 9pm. Barracuda, 611 E. Seventh. $14.

Romance & Raunch Belladonna Darling hosts a night of risqué and raunchy performances. Fri., Feb. 15, 8pm. Austin Dungeon. $25-60. www.austindungeon.com.

Die Felicia Get spooked with Louisianna and Zane. Fri., Feb. 15, 10pm-2am. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

Puppy Love Are you a good boy? For pups, pets, and allies. Fri., Feb. 15, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Gender Affirmation Project Free legal assistance on name and/or gender marker changes. Sat., Feb. 16, 11am-2pm. Travis County Law Library, 314 W. 11th #140. Free.

For Lovers Only Music, prose, and performance to celebrate queer, black love. Sat., Feb. 16, 6-8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $10-20. www.themahoganyproject.com.

CCMC 30th Anniversary Cabaret Join the Cap City Men's Chorus with guest Council Member Jimmy Flannigan. Sat., Feb. 16, 7pm. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth. $10-65. www.ccmcaustin.org.

Drag at the Drive-In: Moulin Rouge Ms Anne Thrope and Apple DGAF perform. Sat., Feb. 16, 7-11pm. Blue Starlite, 2103 E M. Franklin. $13-31.

Skiveez Night Let those undies shine. Sat., Feb. 16, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Brunch With the “Boys”: To Wong Foo When your favorite things collide. Sun., Feb. 17, 12:15 & 3:30pm. Alamo Ritz, 320 E. Sixth. $10.

Homo Arigato: The Ceremony A doc on French dominatrix Catherine Robbe-Grillet. Tue., Feb. 19, 7:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $11.25.

aGLIFF Presents: Rafiki By Wanuri Kahiu. Wed., Feb. 20, 7:30pm. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar.

Rihanna Birthday Reign Cake, cake, cake, cake, cake, with DJ GirlFriend. Wed., Feb. 20, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Queer Camaraderie Cal State L.A. professor of philosophy Talia Mae Bettcher specializes in transgender theory. Thu., Feb. 21, 3:30-5:30pm. Robert Patton Hall, 305 E. 23rd, UT campus. Free.