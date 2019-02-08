Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The area code that covers the largest area in North America is 907. It covers all of Alaska, except for the small southeastern community of Hyder, which uses area code 250.

The golden toad of Costa Rica, last sighted in 1989 and thought to be extinct, emerged only long enough to mate, a process which could last as long as 25 hours.

Nina Gabrilowitsch, Mark Twain's only grandchild and last lineal descendant, was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel in 1966 at age 56. She had been a heavy drinker; bottles of pills and alcohol were found in her room.

What do Whoopi Goldberg, Steven Spielberg, Cher, Octavia Spen­cer, Tim Tebow, Henry Wink­ler, Keira Knightley, Anderson Cooper, and Jamie Oliver all have in common? They all have dyslexia.

According to researchers at University College London, 15th century colonization of the Americas killed so many people that it disturbed Earth's climate. Abandonment of agricultural land led to an increase in fast-growing trees and other vegetation, which pulled down enough carbon dioxide to cool the planet.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 1, 2019

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Jan. 25, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Vince Staples, Buddy, PNTHN
Emo's
Skid Row Marathon
at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
Zvizdal [Chernobyl – so far so close] at Long Center for the Performing Arts
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  