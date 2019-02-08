Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The area code that covers the largest area in North America is 907. It covers all of Alaska, except for the small southeastern community of Hyder, which uses area code 250.

The golden toad of Costa Rica, last sighted in 1989 and thought to be extinct, emerged only long enough to mate, a process which could last as long as 25 hours.

Nina Gabrilowitsch, Mark Twain's only grandchild and last lineal descendant, was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel in 1966 at age 56. She had been a heavy drinker; bottles of pills and alcohol were found in her room.

What do Whoopi Goldberg, Steven Spielberg, Cher, Octavia Spen­cer, Tim Tebow, Henry Wink­ler, Keira Knightley, Anderson Cooper, and Jamie Oliver all have in common? They all have dyslexia.

According to researchers at University College London, 15th century colonization of the Americas killed so many people that it disturbed Earth's climate. Abandonment of agricultural land led to an increase in fast-growing trees and other vegetation, which pulled down enough carbon dioxide to cool the planet.