Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The children's game "Monkey in the Middle" or "Keep Away" is also called by some "Pickle in a Dish" and "Piggy in the Middle." The name changes depending on what part of the world you're in. In Germany, it's called "Silly John"; in Poland, "Silly Johnny"; and in Egypt, "The Indecisive Dog."

A duck can see ultraviolet light.

Chorioactis is a type of fungus also known as "the devil's cigar." It is found only in select locales in Texas and Japan.

John Van Buren, son of the former U.S. president, proclaimed Paul Morphy (1837-1884) the "Chess Champion of the World." Morphy was the first person to be called by this title.

Since all planets in our solar system rotate on tilted axes, they all have seasons, solstices, and equinoxes. The 687-day orbit of Mars around the sun causes its summer and winter solstices to occur at approximately 23-month intervals. The spring equinox on Mars this year is on March 23.