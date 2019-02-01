Day Trips: Industry, San Marcos

Industry in San Marcos isn't your normal small-town cafe. It's a casual beer garden with a modern menu.

The brainchild of restaurant consultant Harlan Scott, Cody Taylor (owner of Austin's Cafe Josie), and chef Todd Havers, Industry aims to honor food service professionals while satiating the civilian population. There are subtle "Easter eggs" around the restaurant that most service personnel will find amusing.

The open dining room has an industrial look, and the communal tables create a beer-hall feel complete with a custom-made pingpong table. The beer selection focuses on local brews, especially Hops & Grain Brewing, which moves in next door later this spring. The taps also pour mixed drinks and wine.

Guests order at the counter, and then the roving staff take care of their needs. Scott says he wants diners to enjoy their meal without feeling rushed. "We want this to be a place you can eat while watching your waistline and your wallet."

The menu is a mix of sandwiches, tacos, and veggies that will appeal to any appetite. An oak-fired smoker in the kitchen produces a juicy brisket that is a standout. The smoked chicken tacos are a close second.

Fully 60% of the food items are vegetarian. "The Bouldin," a beet-centric Reuben sandwich, stands up to any corned beef version. The crispy Brussels sprouts, from a Cafe Josie recipe, make eating your vegetables an adventure in flavor.

Industry, at 110 E. MLK Dr. #126, is a long block south of the county courthouse in San Marcos, between LBJ Drive and Guadalupe Street. A four-song drive on I-35 from South Austin, the cafe is open daily from 11am to midnight.

