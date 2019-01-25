Friday night, Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry were attacked after leaving Rain. The couple believes they were targeted for holding hands: One man spit out the f-bomb before flagging down a group that brutally beat the couple and left them unconscious. (See online for details about APD's hate crime investigation.) By Monday, the two said they were recovering physically – though Perry admitted he was still experiencing a good deal of pain – but the shock hadn't worn off. Deehring described it as "surprised. I had this attitude: It's 2019, this can't happen. I'm shell-shocked that – even in Austin – this can happen." That sentiment holds for much of the community. Social media has also expressed shock along with both outrage and sadness. Life's hard enough without having to worry about whether it's safe to hold your partner's hand. To KXAN, Anna Nguyen of PFLAG said she felt like anti-LGBTQ motivated attacks are on the rise in Austin. When I asked her to elaborate, she said, "Maybe I feel this way because of the current social atmosphere where certain elements feel they have more liberty to engage in behavior that used to be very much unacceptable, and as a result I feel less safe." Numbers-wise, 17 anti-LGBTQ incidents have been reported to APD over the last three years. I can't say if that's more or less than before, but even one is too many. Deehring and Perry asked the community, which has been "overwhelmingly supportive," to stay safe and vigilant, but promised they're working to "spread love, not hate; strength, not cowardice." Stay strong, loves.

2 To Do

Guerrilla Queer Bar Get back into the happy hour groove with yer fave GQB barflies! DJ GirlFriend and yours truly are taking over and queering up Drinks to ring in the new year on a queer note. And because we're all about keeping our qmmunity strong, thriving, and connected, we'll be collecting donations for SAFE – think socks, hygiene products, period supplies, or over-the-counter medications. Plus, we're a happy hour, so you can take the party to Sahara for Fuego or Voodoo Room for Nymble Digitz Ministry after! Thu., Jan. 24, 6-10pm. Drinks Lounge, 2001 E. Cesar Chavez.

HRC ATX Gala Dinner We know this annual black-tie affair carries one helluva price tag, but if you've got the burning desire to get fancy and fight for LGBTQ rights, this is one way to do both. With the 86th legislative session in full swing at the Capitol, HRC Austin is there fighting against anti-LGBTQ bills and supporting the good ones. If that's your fight, this is your night, with dinner, cocktails, and Shea Diamond performing. Dr. Todd Canon receives the HRC Legacy Award, while HIV advocate Sylvia J. López is this year's recipient of the Bettie Naylor Visibility Award. Sat., Jan. 26, 6-11pm. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $100-400. www.hrcatx.org

Q'd Up

Hedwig & the Angry Inch Catch this queer classic on stage! See times online. Through March 3. Wed.-Sun. Zach Theatre, 202 S. Lamar. $30+.

Name & Gender Marker Change Claire Bow on changing your name and gender marker. Thu., Jan. 24, 6-8pm. UT School of Law, 727 E. Dean Keeton. Free. www.txtranshealth.org.

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers Yeehaw! Thu., Jan. 24, 7pm-12mid. Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth. $12.

Fuego A QPOC party and gathering space with Chorizo Funk, p1nkstar, and artist Mireydi. Thu., Jan. 24, 10pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $8.

Nymble Digitz Ministry Savage beats from Jennifer Phamstar, PopNLock, Omak, and Nymble Digitz. Thu., Jan. 24, 10pm. Voodoo Room, 419 E. Sixth.

State of the Uterus* BossBabes raises funds for repro justice, gender equality, community health, and their own work. Fri., Jan. 25, 6pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. www.bossbabes.org.

Drag Days 2019's first Drag Fest fundraiser, with Jodie Fosterchild and more. Fri., Jan. 25, 10pm-12mid. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $10.

Final Friday Fetish party by Package Menswear. Fri., Jan. 25, 10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

Lesbian Game Night Come play. Sat., Jan. 26, 7pm. Emerald Tavern Games & Cafe, 9012 Research Ste. C-6.

Brunch With the “Boys”: Showgirls CupCake and Louisianna Purchase host. Sun., Jan. 27, 12:15pm & 4pm. Alamo Ritz, 320 E. Sixth.

Boss’ Birthday Bash Celebrate Lesbutante and the Boss' boss with games, drink specials, and swag. Sun., Jan. 27, 1-4pm. SPiN Austin, 213 W. Fifth. Free.

Queer Workout An all-levels yoga flow led by the marvelous Kelly M. Marshall. Sun., Jan. 27, 3-4:30pm. Yoga Yoga, 2167 W. Anderson. Donation based.

Liz Behan: One Woman At Dusk This "big ol' country dyke" takes the reins. Tue., Jan. 29, 8:30-9:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $7.

Carry Illinois With Michael Parallax, Pelvis Wrestley, and Phoenix's Willetta. Tue., Jan. 29, 8:30pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.