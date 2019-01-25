Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The UT Tower was first lit up orange in 1937, the year it was completed.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, $10 notes issued before 1860 by the Citizens' Bank of New Orleans and used largely by French-speaking residents were imprinted with the French "dix" on the reverse side –and that's why first Louisiana and later the whole South came to be known as the land of Dixies.

In The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, author Douglas Adams wondered where lost pens go. Fans now leave them at his London grave.

The earliest recorded version of "Pease Porridge Hot" is a riddle found in John Newbery's Mother Goose's Melody (c. 1760). The name refers to a type of porridge made from peas called pease pudding, also known in Middle English as pease pottage.

The rear ends of tractor trailers are equipped with under-ride guards called "Mansfield bars," named in honor of the late Jayne Mansfield, an actress who was killed in a 1967 auto accident with a truck.