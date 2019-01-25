Columns

Day Trips: Hotel Settles, Big Spring

Impeccably restored hotel returns the glory days of travel

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Jan. 25, 2019


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

The Hotel Settles in Big Spring opened in 1930 as a proud beacon of the future. The hotel reopened in 2013 as a 15-story monument to the resilience of the West Texas spirit.

From the ornate lobby to the comfortable rooms, the grande dame mixes a sense of history with modern conveniences. For the price of the hotel chains in the Permian Basin, you can feel pampered and have a spectacular view of the lights of the oil fields surrounding town.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Will and Lillian Settles built the hotel when the oil boom came to their ranch. Unfortunately, the Depression forced the building's sale. The hotel operated until a bust forced its closure in 1982, its insides stripped bare at auction.

Brint Ryan, a native son of Big Spring and CEO of a tax consulting business in Dallas, came to the rescue of the tallest structure in town, which most locals hoped would disappear. After a $30-million restoration, the hotel returned.


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Guests are greeted by a lobby reminiscent of an old movie. The grand staircase climbs to the conference rooms and ballrooms, with a portrait of the owner's late mother watching over the entrance. Off the lobby, the hotel's cafe, Settles Grill, offers a menu of classic West Texas cuisine. The hotel's former pharmacy was transformed into a wood-paneled pub with a fireplace, pool table, and live music. Out back are the pool and hot tub, the perfect end to a long day.

Hotel Settles is at 200 E. Third St. in the heart of downtown Big Spring. Whether for a stopover or as a base camp, you can't miss the hotel's big red sign a short distance from the interstate highway.

1,434th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Woody Guthrie Center, Tulsa, Okla.
Day Trips: Woody Guthrie Center, Tulsa, Okla.
Guthrie Center hits a high note

Gerald E. McLeod, Jan. 18, 2019

Day Trips: Alpine
Day Trips: Alpine
West Texas brewery hangs up its spurs, at least for now

Gerald E. McLeod, Jan. 11, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Hotel Settles, Big Spring, Permian Basin, Will Settles, Lillian Settles, Brint Ryan, Settles Grill

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Reputations, The Joe Jacksons, Glass Grapes
Continental Club
Chaddick Dance Theater: Beneath the Mind Preview at First Street Studio
Stand for Choice!
at Texas State Capitol
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  