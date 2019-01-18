As they say in Game of Thrones, the Lege is long and full of terrors. OK, that's not a direct quote, but if the Texas Legislature existed in the same world, I'm quite certain it would be. The 2017 session fought for several dozen anti-LGBTQ bills, and while we made it through without a transphobic bathroom bill forcing folks to pee in the restroom aligning with the gender marked on their birth certificate, a religious liberty law was passed allowing foster care and adoption agencies to discriminate against would-be queer parents. And now, like Poltergeist, they're back. Luckily, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick – who all but birthed Texas' bathroom bill debate – said last week that it's unlikely to be resurrected in 2019. (To be fair, Patrick apparently believes "the battle" has been "settled, and I think we won." Now, how not having bathroom legislation on the books is a win for conservatives is lost on me, but if it's a delusion that keeps the bill at bay, well then, by all means stay foggy, Dan.) And while we're celebrating: House Reps. Celia Israel (D-Austin) and Mary González (D-El Paso), along with freshmen Reps. Jessica González, Julie Johnson, and Erin Zwiener formed the Lege's first ever LGBTQ Caucus on Thursday, Jan. 10. While five queer women might not be enough to thwart the many bigoted Republicans at the Capitol, it's a damn good start. González, who was elected chairwoman, said in a press statement that she's "looking forward to collaborating with my fellow LGBTQ Caucus members to advocate for proactive legislation that creates greater equity in our state." Cheers to that.

2 To Do

OUTsider 2019 Launch

Consider this festival foreplay. OUTsider, which returns for year five on Feb. 20, is hosting a teaser launch party to getcha excited for what's to come. Spotlighted will be Blender Blunder, an art installation by UT students Brooke Johnson and Haley Hill, plus the full 2019 lineup will be unveiled! Also, if you're feeling a budget crunch, this is your last chance to snag discounted badges, too!

Sun., Jan. 20, 6-9pm

Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.

www.outsiderfest.org

Liz Behan: One Woman at Dusk

QueerTowne's hilarious Laura de la Fuente is giving her alter ego Liz Behan – described as a "big ol' country dyke" – a full hour of stage time. Don't miss out on this comedy of legends.

Tue., Jan. 22 & Tue., Jan. 29, 8:30-9:30pm

ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport

$7

www.coldtownetheater.com

Q'd Up

Placemaking & Displacement

allgo's Priscilla Hale leads a dialogue on how the arts community can thrive amidst economic and cultural displacement issues.

Thu., Jan. 17, 7-8:30pm

Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina

www.austintexas.gov

Werq Kwin

The sassiest drag of South Korean pop.

Thu., Jan. 17, 8-10pm

Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35

Caleb De Casper & More

Banging beats.

Fri., Jan. 18, 9pm-1am

Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35

Sex Talk!

A Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena variety show for adults only.

Fri., Jan. 18, 10pm-12mid

4th Tap Brewing Co-op, 10615 Metric

Free

God Made Man: Home Stretch Party

A fundraiser partay with the cast and crew.

Sat., Jan. 19, noon-5pm

Violet Crown Social Club, 1111 E. Sixth

$5

www.godmademanfilm.com

Dolly’s Birthday of Many Colors

Poo Poo Platter celebrates Dolly Parton with inspired drag, DJ Daddie Dearest, and look-alike costume contest!

Sat., Jan. 19, 10pm

Elysium, 705 Red River

$7

LGBTQ+ Spirituality Discussion

A qmmunity convo exploring personal transformation and spirituality. Authentic Relating Games follow (3:30pm).

Sun., Jan. 20, 2-6:30pm

First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover

Free.

Fiore: In Love With Clay

A doc on internationally renowned intersex artist Fiore de Henriquez.

Sun., Jan. 20, 7pm

Tiny T Ranch, 3409 Caldwell Ln., Del Valle

$10. www.fioredocumentary.com.

Homo Arigato

Toshio Matsumoto's avant-garde, queer, punk retelling of Oedipus Rex.

Tue., Jan. 22, 7:30pm

AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100

$11.25.

Hedwig & the Angry Inch

Dave Steakley and Abe Reybold bring John Cameron Mitchell's classic to town.

Jan. 23-March 2, Wed.-Sat., 7:30pm

Zach Theatre, 202 S. Lamar

$30-165. www.zachtheatre.org.

Guerrilla Queer Bar

Get back into the groove with GQB collecting donations for SAFE.

Thu., Jan. 24, 6-10pm

Drinks Lounge, 2001 E. Cesar Chavez

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

This ain't your uncle's country band.

Thu., Jan. 24, 7pm-12mid

Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth

$12