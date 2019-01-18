Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 18, 2019

Woody Guthrie wrote a song in 1950 about his experiences renting an apartment in Brooklyn from Fred Trump Sr., called "Old Man Trump."

U.S. coal use dropped 4% in 2018 to a level not seen since 1979, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

A 2016 survey from thrift retailer Savers estimated that Americans discard 81 pounds of clothing a year, most of which could be donated or recycled. That's a jaw-dropping 85% of our wardrobes. Americans throw out 13 million tons of textiles a year, accounting for 9% of total nonrecycled waste.

A new, noninvasive way to determine a penguin's gender is to measure beak thickness. Males have thicker beaks than females.

According to The San Antonio Express-News, the latest train robbery in Texas occurred at San Antonio's Brackenridge Park on July 18, 1970, when two attackers, later determined to be U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Sam Houston, brandished guns, forced the park's recreational "Old No. 99" miniature locomotive to a stop, and emptied 75 passengers of wallets, purses, cameras, watches, and jewelry.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
