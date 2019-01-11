Hentaii – local queen, artist, and teacher – invites y'all to ring in the new year at her birthday dance party this Sunday (Jan. 13, 10pm. Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez. $5). The nighttime exploit features performances by Ruby Knight, Louisianna Purchase, Noodles, Tatiana Cholula, and more, with DJs p1nkstar and y2k. Bonus: The birthday grrrl herself will be stepping behind the DJ booth to play some sweet tunes, too. Though this isn't her first foray into DJing, Hentaii tells Qmmunity it's a newer project – one she's been wanting to start for ages. In fact, she says 2019 will be a year for serving up new projects and trying new things. "I don't ever plan on quitting drag," she says. "But my big challenge right now is finding out how I can use my drag as a vehicle to explore some of the other impulses I have as an artist." Hentaii credits her drag career to a year as an exchange student in Tokyo, as well as a friend shopping for pantyhose in Walmart and drag mom Chitah Daniels Kennedy. Even her name is Japanese, meaning – to "most Americans," she says – anime porn (coincidentally the name of Sunday's dance party). But as Hentaii explains, her moniker is a double entendre that also means pervert or sexual deviant; "maybe even queer if you wanted to make that stretch," she adds. Originally, Hentaii hoped to use her given name, David, onstage, but mama stepped in and "told me to pick a drag name. [Chitah] said, 'You're going to want that separation, trust me child.' She was right," admits Hentaii. By day, David is a teaching artist at an afterschool art program as well as an adult ESL instructor. By night, she performs art derived from "my visions and life experiences," Hentaii says. "It's the closest I've ever come to being able to communicate what happens in my brain to the people who live outside of it."

Cheers to the Nude Year Baby, it's cold outside, so raise your temperature a notch with the 2019 season opener from Austin's Naked Girls Reading. Eve Evocative, Belladonna Darling, and Ruby Lamb will tell titillating tales sans clothes, while the lovely Electra Mourning hosts. Top it all off with the cherry debut of Booksy Booty! Show starts at 8pm, and promises a brief intermission. Sat., Jan. 12, 7-10pm. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $20. www.fb.com/ngraustin.

Raw Sugar Smolder through your Sunday evening with sexy slow jams from some of Austin's most smoldering DJs, including Jenny Hoyston and Mosaico Experiencia (aka Bodega Visual and Adzua-Gette Cole). Of course, party creators, wives, and DJ duo Double Trouble (aka Erin Gentry of Chulita Vinyl Club and Lynn Metcalf) will also be throwing down dance beats to get the crowd bumping and grinding all night long. Sun., Jan. 13, 7-11:30pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $3.

Drag Race All Stars Viewing Party Gentlequeers, start yer engines! Louisanna Purchase hosts a watch party for season 4. Fridays, 7pm. Jo's Coffee Downtown, 242 E. Second.

L&B Ladies Night Slip into something more danceable, cuz they're back with their gal pal party. Second Fridays, 9pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Timbear 2 Bust out yer woodsiest look for a night of bears, flannel, and beards. Fri., Jan. 11, 9pm. Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Half Baked Drag meets talk show, with Noodles. Fri., Jan. 11, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Musicals UCA gives you a drag tribute to your favorite musicals with Lipps La Rue. Sat., Jan. 12, 7-10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.unitedcourtofaustin.org.

Die Felicia! Austin's darling queens of scream return with hell hounds, horrorpiece theater, and special spook Champagne. Sat., Jan. 12, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River.

wILD 2.0: New Year, New Drag Lookin' for adventure and whatever comes your way? Join yer host, Mary Jane Styles. Sat., Jan. 12, 11pm. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $10.

Cavalier Queers Drag Brunch A one-day alt. drag brunch hosted by Rhonda Jewels and Mandy Quinn. Sun., Jan. 13, noon-2pm. Cavalier, 2400 Webberville Rd. getspicy@thecavalieratx.com.

#AustinOutProud Meet Out Youth staff and network with supporters. Mon., Jan. 14, 5-7pm. uShip, 205 E. Riverside. Free.

Wild Card! The Boiz are back in town with a brand-new vibe. 18 and up welcome. Tue., Jan. 15, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Drag Queen Bingo Louisianna Purchase hosts. Third Wednesdays, 7-9pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo Rd., Ste. G-2. Free. www.stelmobrewing.com.

Werq Kwin Drew Hart and fans serve you the sassiest of South Korean pop. Thu., Jan. 17, 8-10pm. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. www.hivemindhairco.com.