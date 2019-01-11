Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 11, 2019

A mudlark is a person who scavenges in river mud for objects of value.

Starfish usually have five arms, but some species may have as many as 40. Each arm has an eye at its tip.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, in 2017, a record 3,957 firearms – nearly 11 a day – were discovered in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints across the country, a 17% increase from the previous year. Of the guns uncovered in 2017, 84% were loaded.

Elvis Presley got his name from his dad, Vernon Elvis Presley.

According to a study by stuffed animal retailer Build-A-Bear, up to 40% of adults sleep holding stuffed animals. According to the Atomik Research group, more than half of those polled say they've owned a stuffed animal for more than 20 years. More than 70% of those respondents said they were never going to get rid of their fluffy friend.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
