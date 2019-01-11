Columns

Luv Doc: Embarrassing Stupidity

Yes, there have been some mulligans

By The Luv Doc, Fri., Jan. 11, 2019

Dear Luv Doc,

Over the years, you have dispensed a lot of really god-awful advice and, in the course of doing so, have defiled the back of the Chronicle with gratuitous profanity and, more often than not, embarrassing stupidity. Do you ever wake up in the morning and think, "What value am I contributing to the world?"

– Continually Dumbfounded

As anyone who knows me would surely tell you, I am my own worst critic. So if you're going to start pissing in my qualitative punch bowl, you should know it's already dark as a blood orange and unsettlingly frothy. It also has the repulsive aroma of Okie trash-can meth.

Now, you might ask how I know the aroma of Okie trash-can meth. Here's how: research, motherfucker. I put in my time, and to be honest, anyone who has snorted a few rails of crystallized cat piss and played all-night bingo is probably worth listening to, even if you wouldn't want to invite them over to your house.

Look, I'm not saying that this column is the journalistic equivalent of The Four Agreements, but it has its moments. In writing, as in life itself, there's really no wrong way to go. OK, hold on. That deserves a caveat. There is a wrong way to go: Hitler. Hitler went wrong as fuck. Obviously an extreme example, but you have to admit, some choices are unilaterally bad while some just don't appeal to our aesthetic sensibilities. For instance, Red Hot Chili Peppers made something like 20 albums, but they never killed a single Jew. If a Jew died in an oven because of Red Hot Chili Peppers, it was a successful suicide.

I am at peace with the fact that there are certain people whose aesthetic sensibilities are offended by the Luv Doc. I could name names, but why be a dick? Besides, mainly they're offended by the way my advice is packaged (usually a literary flaming bag of poop, because I have a flair for the sensational), and not the advice itself.

Yes, there have been some mulligans – like the time I told a woman to burn her co-worker witch-style for bringing her chest cold into the office (she knew I was joking ... right?), or the time I told a woman to vomit in her car to keep her boss from mooching rides (probably didn't do the research on that one), or the time I told a woman the best way to get a guy's attention is to grab his crotch. (While that is pretty much indisputable in a practical sense, in a legal sense it is assault, which comes with certain legal ramifications – or so my daughters tell me.) So my bad on that one, too, but all in all, I would say I am batting at least .261 on good advice, which, in baseball parlance, is slightly above average. You're welcome, world. And remember, if you don't have a paper, just put this in your browser: austinchronicle.com/columns/the-luv-doc.

Need some advice from the Luv Doc? Send your questions to the Luv Doc, or check out the Luv Doc Archive.
More The Luv Doc columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More The Luv Doc
Luv Doc: Small Tweaks
Luv Doc: Small Tweaks
The devil is in the details

Jan. 4, 2019

Top 10 Disturbing Luv Doc Online Illustrations for 2018
Top 10 Disturbing Luv Doc Online Illustrations for 2018

The Luv Doc, Dec. 28, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
A'lante Flamenco: Amor Fati
Long Center for the Performing Arts
Butridge Gallery: Despite It All at Dougherty Arts Center
DaveFest 4 w/ Worm Suicide, Violent Night, the Boleys, Hell Fury, Disko Wolves, Runescarred, Dharma Kings, the Dead Coats, Christ Toast & the Jerks, Adrian Conner, Zero Percent, Sex Pump, Inflatable Bastards at Kick Butt Coffee
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  