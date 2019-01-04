I've never been one for resolutions, but during my week away, I found myself making promises to myself. Maybe it's age or the current political climate and the looming 86th Texas legislative session (which starts Tuesday, Jan. 8!), but I need 2019 to be better and easier than the last two years. Now I'm back at my desk, and I promise to y'all: Qmmunity 2019 will be bigger, badder (in the best way), and queerer than ever. From Austin's explosive drag scene to pop-up parties, Pride celebrations, and our city's plethora of queer festivals (did we mention OUTsider is coming up Feb. 20-24), you'll be sure to find previews, highlights, spotlights, and more within our print and online pages. But because it's not all fun and games and glitter, you'll also be able to track what's happening at the Capitol as it pertains to LGBTQ+ rights. For instance, did you know state Rep. Celia Israel has already filed a bill (House Bill 517) that – if passed – would allow state agencies to take disciplinary action against mental health care providers who practice conversion therapy on Texas youth? This bill puts Texas on track to join 14 other states (and D.C.) who've already banned the inhumane practice. HB 517, Israel said, is an "important step forward for the health and safety of our children, because LGBTQ Texans don't need to be 'fixed.' We need love and support." So let's support what we can, fight wherever is needed, and continue to celebrate and support our beautiful qmmunity in 2019!

2 To Do

Joterías "An action, saying, sentence, voice, accent, gesture, or posture that is perceived as gay or gender-nonconforming." Tatiana Cholula returns with her hotter-than-hot showcase serving up the best of Austin's Latinx performers, games, and food too. Bring those dollars and clap those hands for Papi Churro, Ruby Knight, and Banshee Rose, with extra-special guests Bulimianne Rhapsody and Chola Magnolia. Fri., Jan. 4, 10pm-1am. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $7.

Lesbian Wedding: Twenty Nine Teen Dream Let's ring in the new year with cake cake cake cake and more. Hey Jellie and Pelvis Wrestley lay down the sounds with DJs Trust the Wizard Danielle Norris from Chicago, Austin's very own Chorizo Funk, and Jess Boom J Boom Mateik coming in from Provincetown. Feeling 2019 kinda fresh? Get yer pic snapped in the Teen Dream Lesbo Photo Booth. And while you're living large, snag Homo Photo Club's latest Butch Feelings calendar and a badge to the one and only OUTsider Fest. Sun., Jan. 6, 2-8pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd.

Q'd Up

Survey For QPOC Communities To improve allgo's health care provider trainings and ensure better care for QPOC patients. Deadline: Jan. 31, 2019. www.allgo.org.

Class Transitions An intimate strength training class for Austin's trans community. Thursdays, 6:30-7:30pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $15. www.transformfitnessaustin.com.

UnBEARable: New Year, Who Dis? CupCake, CisterWife, and special guest Fausto Fernós help Chique and Bulimianne usher in 2019. Thu., Jan. 3, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Queer Trans New Year’s Social Chillax at the Q with music, merriment, and a sharing of 2019 resolutions. Sat., Jan. 5, 11am-3pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. www.theqaustin.org.

New Year, New Vibes A pre-Lege session meetup with the ATX DSA Queer Coalition. Sat., Jan. 5, 5-7pm. Full Circle, 1810 E. 12th. www.fb.com/queercoalition.

Austin Gears Night A safe zone for all kinds of kink. Be cool, come as you like. Sat., Jan. 5, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Sundays At BT2 Burgers and hot dogs at 4pm and Drag Bingo from 5-7pm, followed by Latin Night. Sundays, 5pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Season 30 Auditions Capital City Men's Chorus is looking for fresh meat to join their choir. Email for a time slot. Mon.-Tue., Jan. 7-8, 6pm. Trinity United Methodist Church, 4001 Speedway. membership@ccmcaustin.org.

LezBeyond Happy Hour! A lady, queer, questioning happy hour. Mon., Jan. 7, 4-7pm. St. Genevieve, 11500 Rock Rose Ave.

EQTX Fundraiser With New Waterloo Gather yer crew for a fancy Monday dinner – 10% of dinner sales get donated to EQTX. Mon., Jan. 7, 5-11pm. La Condesa, 400-A W. Second. www.equalitytexas.org.

Austin LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Luncheon A fancy lunch with Austin's gayest chamber. Kick off the new year networking. Tue., Jan. 8, 11am-1pm. Truluck's, 10225 Research #4000. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.