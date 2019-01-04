Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 4, 2019

The name of Johnny Carson's ventriloquist dummy was Eddie.

The polio vaccine was developed using cells unknowingly donated by Henrietta Lacks, a black woman from Baltimore.

Scientists from Sweden's Uppsala University have produced DNA evidence that women Viking warriors fought alongside or even commanded their male counterparts in the Swedish Viking Age.

Fewer than half of Americans now believe the death penalty is fairly applied in the U.S., according to the 2018 annual Gallup crime poll of U.S. adults.

Research by The Economist in 2012 found that the average British size-14 pair of women's trousers was more than 4 inches wider at the waist than a size 14 in the 1970s, and over 3 inches wider at the hips. This means a 2011 size 14 fits like a former size 18.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
