Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 28, 2018

According to psychic Betsey Lewis, Pope Francis may resign in 2019.

According to psychics Craig and Jane Hamilton-Parker, a Trump family member will have a near-fatal accident in 2019 and Donald Trump will be taken ill. It won't be life-threatening, but maybe something like a perforated bowel.

According to psychic Jeanne Mayell, technological discoveries bridging quantum physics will be made in 2019.

According to one interpretation of Nostradamus, people will be able to speak to animals in 2019. "The pigs will become brothers to man," wrote the prophet.

According to psychic Judy Hevenly, Simon Cowell will be knighted in 2019.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
