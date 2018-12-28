Columns

Top 10 Disturbing Luv Doc Online Illustrations for 2018

By The Luv Doc, Fri., Dec. 28, 2018

It's been a big year for Luv Doc art. Below are my choices for the Top 10 most disturbing Luv Doc illustrations of 2018 ranked from least disturbing (10) to most disturbing (1). Please feel free to stridently disagree with me in the comments section. You can also go find your own alternate choices by clicking the following link: austinchronicle.com/columns/the-luv-doc.


Cutting a baby in half with a broadsword is pretty disturbing – almost disturbing as how wretchedly this illustration was rendered.


This was supposed to be George Clooney making out with Ryan Gosling. Instead, it looks like me making out with a younger version of myself. Yes, I get the irony.


You might think that it's the exposed nipples that earned this illustration it's No. 8 spot on this list. Actually, it's the weird-ass shoulder.


I don't even remember what this column was about, but this picture creeps me the fuck out – and I was the one who drew it.


Nothing is creepier than a dude who grunts at the gym – especially when his face is a death mask. The colored pencil might have slipped on this one.


Because Jesus' right hand looks tiny like a doll's hand. Ew.


Whatever is going on in this picture it's unsavory ... or maybe way too savory.


It's disturbing how well I captured Jimmy John's owner's bloated cruise captain look.


Look, I know Quincy Jones swears Marlon Brando was a sexy motherfucker, but I find the idea of sex with him terrifying – just like that girl from Last Tango in Paris. Richard's face perfectly captures that fear.


What, truly, about this man is not disturbing? I rest my case.

