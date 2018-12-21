As the cold weather continues to make itself at home here in Austin and the community around us settles in for a low-key holiday, or bonus hours at work, or some much-needed travel time (like yours truly), we at Qmmunity would like to take this time to wish you all a very happy yuletide filled with cheer, queers, and ... beer? What can we say, it rhymed. I know we don't all celebrate the same things, but this time of year often feels like the sleepiest, the quietest, the calmest – even in spite of the holiday chaos so many of us get sucked into. I, for one, am looking forward to a few moments of reflection – away from my computer, my phone uncharged beside me. I hope wherever you are and whoever you're with, each and every one of you know how loved you are, how appreciated you are (truly, this column wouldn't exist without your eyes on it), and how much you bring to our greater qmmunity. May we all have the merriest of merrys. Certainly, it's deserved.

Fifth Annual Pursuit of Happiness Alexander the Great is known for lots of things: being a daring drag performer, a thoughtful and engaged producer, and perhaps a bleeding heart. We say all this as an intro to the newest installment of Alexander's annual Trevor Project fundraiser. The goal(s)? Keep queer youth (and adults) alive and supporting the qmmunity whilst partaking in a fabulous show of drag, burlesque, and more intended to keep your peepers glued to the stage. You won't wanna miss a thing from Ruby Lamb, Papi Churro, Kitty Von Quim, and more. Fri., Dec. 21, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10.

Bout Time for Christmas Dinner Feeling alone on the holigays? Want to spend them with the (queer) fam? Then look no further. As per usual, one of Austin's most beloved gay bars invites you to deck their halls for a holiday feast filled with roast beast (of some sort) and all the fixin's. Come as you please; food will be served 1pm queer time. Tue., Dec. 25, 1pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.fb.com/bt2atx.

Fun Home Alison Bechdel's beautiful, queer, family drama comes to Austin. Thu.-Sun., through Dec. 22; see times online. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale. $5-45. www.groundfloortheatre.org.

Patrice Pike Takes the Saxon Pub Catch her jazzing up the place. Thu., Dec. 20, 8-10pm. Saxon Pub, 1320 S. Lamar. $10. www.thesaxonpub.com.

Dahmer Family Values: Trauma Horror, goth, punk, and glamour drag with Bela and Lana Dahmer. 18 and up to play. Thu., Dec. 20, 9pm-12mid. Hive Mind Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. $5.

Night Tropics’ Winter Solstice Party Seasons change and beats drop with live art and instrumentals. Thu., Dec. 20, 9:30pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free. www.facebook.com/dozenstreet.

Workout! With Erica Nix Dance, cardio, and strength training inspired by Richard Simmons, Jane Fonda, etc. Mon., Wed., Fri., 6:10-7:10pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $15. www.transformfitnessaustin.com.

Holiday Mercado Y Pachanga Frida Friday expands to two days with a Friday night lotería led by Grandma Steven, and way more. Dec. 21-22. Fri., 6-10pm; Sat., 11am-3pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. Free. www.fridafridayatx.org.

Jingle Ballz: A Drag Celebration Hold court for a cause with UCA and yer hosts Miss Kitty Litter ATX and Alec Comos. Fri., Dec. 21, 8-11pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Winterbear Onesie Party A casual pajama-filled night at everyone's fave bear bar. Fri., Dec. 21, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

p1nkstar, ANDY, & More Queer sounds to rock your night away. Sat., Dec. 22, 9pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free; 18+ $10.

A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour Miz Cracker is puttin' on her best holiday lewks for Aja, Latrice, Thorgy, and more on this most unsilent night. Sun., Dec. 23, 8-11pm. ACL Live, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd. $23-53. www.acl-live.com.

Latin Night Getcher dance on to the best Latin beats. Sundays, 10pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Neon Rainbows Nineties Country Night Yeehaw cowboiz! Getcher two-step on with DJ GirlFriend. Thu., Dec. 27, 9pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.