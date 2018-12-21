Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to Axios, China bought nearly 138,000 factory robots in 2017 – that's about 36% of all factory robots in the world last year, and nearly as many as bought by Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and Germany combined.

According to one bowling trivia expert, Harry Truman is the only U.S. president to appear on the cover of a bowling magazine.

In the original Brothers Grimm story, Snow White was asked to be the seven dwarfs' cleaning lady. Disney turned her into a princess.

What is the longest straight line on Earth you can walk without getting your feet wet in a lake, sea, or ocean? Start in Shitangzhen, a Chinese coastal city just south of Shanghai, and walk east. Then arrive about six miles north of Greenville on Liberia's Atlantic coast. Total travel is 8,443 miles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Wilt Chamberlain used to lift weights together.