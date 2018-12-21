Columns

Day Trips: The Stage Coach Inn, Salado

Sam Houston slept here and so can you

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Dec. 21, 2018


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Stagecoach Inn's return has been applauded by travelers around the country. The Salado landmark was resurrected with a new restaurant in 2017 and the hotel followed on Labor Day 2018.

Right after the hotel reopened, a couple who had spent their honeymoon there returned for their 65th anniversary, says Terry Rawlins, managing director. He says he meets people from all over the country who visited the Stagecoach Inn when they were kids.


As the second-oldest hotel in Texas – only the Menger Hotel in San Antonio is older – the inn has seen a lot of famous and not-so-famous faces. Built in 1861 as the Shady Villa Hotel, the inn welcomed Sam Houston, General George Custer, and Jesse James.

Over the years, covered wagons on the Chisholm Trail turned into station wagons on I-35. From 1943 to the Eighties the hotel and restaurant were a favorite vacation stop, whether it was for the comfortable rooms or platter-sized chicken-fried steak.

By 2000, a series of owners failed to breathe new life into the old icon. Construction on I-35 nearly starved Salado and was the final nail in the hotel's coffin.


Austin real estate developer Clark Lyda saw the diamond in the rough on the highway. The 48 rooms around a new swimming pool in a parklike setting have been revamped into what can be described as modern chic. Chef Paul Petruzzi has expanded the restaurant's menu, while updating old favorites like the chicken-fried steak and Sunday special of turkey and dressing.

The Stagecoach Inn has always been a part of the heart and soul of historic Salado, and the reimagined hotel is part of the resurgence of the community.

1,429th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Daytripping as Holiday Shopping
Day Trips: Daytripping as Holiday Shopping
Buy a gift on your next Texas day trip

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 14, 2018

Day Trips: Ladonia Fossil Park
Day Trips: Ladonia Fossil Park
North Texas riverbed a treasure chest of ancient bones

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 7, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Stagecoach Inn, Salado, Menger Hotel, Shady Villa Hotel, Clark Lyda, Paul Petruzzi

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
John Wesley Coleman III, The Early Stages, Local Shadows, Baby Robots
The Sahara Lounge
Of Mice & Music: A Jazz Tap Nutcracker at Long Center for the Performing Arts
Panoramic Voices: Rockin' Holiday Extravaganza at The Blanton Museum of Art
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  